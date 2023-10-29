Wolves 2 Newcastle United 2 | Premier League highlights

Highlights from Saturday’s draw at Molineux.
That assist though for Wolves 2nd goal!. If a defender of any of the top six did that wed never hear the end of it
Fucking ref.
That penalty is unfair
Toon Toon Black And White Army…
The referee has been bribed by Newcastle 😔
POTM "Anthony Taylor"
Entertaining and exciting game. Fine equalizer by Hwang.
Thanks, Callum. Always back you to put it away. 100% record continues.
Is it just me or could pope have caught the ball from wolves freekick and then wolves dont equalise
I’ll miss watching poor Pedro Neto, hope he gets fit real quick.
Anthony Taylor has no honour.
Hwang is so overrated. If he was English he would get "worse than Francis Jeffers" shouts
Fckng disgrace. Newcastle need to tell their player to be honor sportsmanship. No dive please. You just look as if you doesn't have trust in your ability than needed to cheat.
Hwang is crap. Gave away a penalty and only got an equalizer because Pope decided to punch the ball instead of catching it.
Coming from a Newcastle supporter, that was never a penalty kick, schar disgracefully dived and anthony taylor has a track record of being a horrid ref and needs to be investigated.
Che partita fantastica ❤
Not PK
저게 패널티킥이라고?
VAR 봤다며?
테일러 주심 가나전때 그 주심 맞지?