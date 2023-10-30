Wolves fans give us their thoughts after the 2-2 draw at Molineux.
Wolves Fans React To Wolves 2-2 Newcastle United
Good analysis lads.
refs and var have robbed wolves since it came out, should look at all refs and var bank accounts start with mike dean fucking worse than them in fuckers in parliment
with var fuck ups thats 8 points we have lost anf we didnt even get an apology on this one
sa shouldve punched it out, how could they look at man citys penalty for over 5 minutes and ours wasnt even looked at, refs and var are corrupt cunts, i mean it comes to a point when shearer and the other 2 knobs agree it was not a penalty
Hiya guys 👍🏻 I agree with a lot of the things the fans are saying! Spot on! Good observation 👍🏻 COYW, Always Wolves 🐺