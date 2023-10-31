HAPPY HALLOWEEN 🎃 Newcastle United Players Showcase Their Pumpkin Carving Skills!

For more from Newcastle United:
I was so paranoid that botmans pumpkin was just gonna snap in half😂
Happy Halloween Newcastle united hope the injury crisis gets better ❤
Brilliant video 😂 whoever produced this needs a pay rise
I thought Matt Ritchie would have used the corner flag to carve his! 😂
Glad to see Murphy looking fit
you should sigh Kolo Muani
We used turnips when I was a youngin. LOL
Are gang are lucky they're good with their feet cos they aint good with their hands❤
Lids last lads lids last lol
Jacob Murphy "I'm going for a face with an open mouth".
He should just get a photo of himself after he scored the 3rd against Spurs so that he can model the pumpkin on that.
Imagine the videos we’d still be getting in the Mike Ashley Era:
Paul Heckingbottoms first day as Newcastle manager!!😅😅
Watching this is making me think Botman, Anderson & Murphy aren’t injured 😫
Was this made after Dortmund. Jacob looks like he's on the mend, thank goodness!!
Ty
Missing Botman 🥲
Glad to see that Murphy’s doing ok. The injury looked terrible initially.
Good job they don’t do this for a living 😂😂
Love the fact that there is a PSG fan on here…🤣🤣🤣🤣
More TOP content lol. Murphy never disappoints 😂. I'm sorry though, but who uses a mallet and cookie cutters to carve a pumpkin!?
Jacob Murphy is hilarious.