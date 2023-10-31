PRESS CONFERENCE | Eddie Howe pre-Manchester United (A) | Carabao Cup

Eddie Howe speaks to the media ahead of Wednesday’s trip to Old Trafford to face Manchester United.
For more from Newcastle United:
Twitter 👉
Facebook 👉
Instagram 👉
TikTok 👉
Website 👉
Camisetas de fútbol baratas Tienda online, Comprar Camiseta futbol precio más barato y envío rápido. En nuestra tienda de camisetas de futbol baratas.
Not Eddies fault but I think this could realistically be termed an injury crisis. We could be out of the league cup, out of the Champions league and 9 points adrift of top 5 by the international break, just through bad luck. I think we can still go for a top 5 place this season but we will need a good Jan window and some better fortune with injuries. We maybe spent too much on future stars and not enough on the here and now 🤔
Some of the comments to this video. If you're a new "fan" (fan is short for fanatic, not glory seeker, who's decided to put their Chelsea or man u shirt in storage), be patient as we loyal fans have been for decades. If you can't stand a defeat, or injuries, or the fact we can't spend a billion in a couple of transfer windows, please feel free to go back glory seeking someone else, and leave the negativity for them. Get behind the project, it might be a few more years yet until we start winning trophies, but we will. HWTL
I love the respect the media guys have for Eddie, it is a two way relationship which he manages well. come on the toon – cant wait to see who we buy in january and next summer…
This man deserve to b with #NUFC for 10 years. He deserve b the one who end our trophy drought & b the first Englishman to win Premier League with us. Eddie Howe is such gentleman, humble, compassion, knowledgeable, willing to learn & most importantly he care bout us supporters.
#ToonArmy #NewcastleUnited
We just don't have changes to make unfortunately. Wilson has to start, Miggy or Gordon have to start, potentially can play J7 or Willock LW with the other CM, but then Bruno and Longstaff have to play cos we have literally no other midfielders. 1 of Lascelles or Schar have to play with Dummett, then we can change fullbacks, we can basically make 3 or 4 changes at best.
First goal will be crucial for both sides and if we get it I could see us getting 3/4 and I really hope it happens🙏
Man City and Pep are our target for squad rotation in the future.
Small steps,look how far weve come.
A high energy Newcastle side will smash Utd, just hope recent injuries and forced selection havent tired out the squad too much. Tino and Hall causing havoc down the wings will be nice to see.
I reckon we should just drop outta this competition for this season concentrate on league tbh cheers 🍾
We should be prioritising this cup and the FA cup over CL. the strongest possible team should be out tomorrow
It wet the appetite for us….love it..were building and winning need to smash the mancs tomorrow 🖤🖤🖤🖤
Very concerned about Sven Botman’s condition
🏁🏁🏁🏁🏁🏁🏁🏁🏁
Louise always asks the worst questions.
Get the reporters mics turned up ffs. Hundreds of fans have complained and you're ignoring it. Ridiculous.
I get the vibe 1 or 2 journos are starting to annoy Eddie.
Early November to the end of December was a tough match for Newcastle United, sadly many of the main players were injured or had problems, the match against Manchester United, without Isak, Murphy, Tonali, never mind, I don't want to talk too much, losing is normal, winning is a surprise, this is all because in the transfer market it was totally wrong, you should have bought 2 attackers for example Victor Boniface (22 years, 7 goals, 7 match ) OR Jonathan David 23 years, 28 goals) both of which are at the same level as Isak, instead you bought "trash" players like Hall, Livramento, Miley, Gordon , Barnes, Anderson, the results are poor and just a waste of money belonging to the PIF Boss, they should be fired, And Ashworth and Eddie Howe, are not good at engrossing
Early November to the end of December was a tough match for Newcastle United, sadly many of the main players were injured or had problems, the match against Manchester United, without Isak, Murphy, Tonali, never mind, I don't want to talk too much, losing is normal, winning is a surprise, this is all because in the transfer market it was totally wrong, you should have bought 2 attackers for example Victor Boniface (22 years, 7 goals, 7 match ) OR Jonathan David 23 years, 28 goals) both of which are at the same level as Isak, instead you bought "trash" players like Hall, Livramento, Miley, Gordon , Barnes, Anderson, the results are poor and just a waste of money belonging to the PIF Boss, they should be fired, And Ashworth and Eddie Howe, are not good at engrossing
With us knocking city out we have to play as strong as possible lineup, get through this game a there a good chance we get to the final
Why doesn't someone ask him why nick pope's decision making is so fooking shut..???