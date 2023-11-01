£150m & strongest XI improved? Why Newcastle United needed to buy for TODAY, not tomorrow!

As injuries & suspensions mount for Newcastle United, the Daily Mail’s Craig Hope assesses the wisdom or otherwise of their summer transfer business.
Craig was at Eddie Howe’s press conference ahead of Wednesday’s trip to Manchester United in the Carabao Cup, where it was revealed Sven Botman could join the squad’s list of long-term injury absentees.
Click here to read more on that story…
We needed a couple of new signings who could walk into the side and improve it immediately , which didn't really happen. With Tonali's ban and the horrendous injury list it feels like we are clinging on for dear life until January when hopefully we can make a couple of moves in the loan market and injured players will be returning . I think we can probably say goodbye to progressing from the CL group now unfortunately. The Dortmund result and the injuries have killed us there. We have to fight in the league to stay in touch with the top 5 who could very easily break away from the rest this month and leave us fighting for 6th if we don't pick up at least four points against Arsenal and Bournemouth . Not a very optimistic outlook I know .
Spot on this mind. I've been saying the same to Mt mates and keep getting "trusting howe" in return. Crazy
The issue is that the team outperformed the business last season. A nice problem to have of course and CL is a good income generator nonetheless.
The squad quality is simply not deep enough to cope with the addition of CL. We were incredibly lucky with injuries last season but that worm was always going to turn, especially with more games.
The business will catch up and have made great strides with sponsorships and raising the club profile through things like the Amazon docuseries.
It will come. We just have to be patient and keep expectations in check.
Hope you’re available tonight Craig!
Its a tricky one. Buying better means buying more expensive so you get less bodies in the door. That hurts squad depth which was something that was clearly being prioritised this summer eith all the extra games coming this season. I thought this year was always going to a slog and it remains a 5 year project.
What difference does it make what Tonali is doing? The guy is going through a horrendous time lets leave him be and let him recover, you’re having a sideswipe at a board and management team that have got us 3 years ahead of schedule, you’re not a fan you’re trying to sell papers and get views and likes. If they hadn’t of built a squad which they are doing and have done you’d of swiped in a different way. Please stop using the guise of being a fan and just be honest you’ll say whatever sells papers
Hopey being negative again. It’s like a pair of comfortable slippers. Tino and Hall were excellent signings and both will contribute this season.
You are right .hopefully, Eddie howe will listen to you.
Injured players can’t be helped we strengthened and keep on strengthening the process can’t happen over night due to fina fair play we are though trying to do better due to sponsorship and think we can do business in January I for one am impressed at are business we done gone are the days under Ashley which were very bad remember. We’re 6th in the league in champions league and have done good players and a good manager and owner that are looking to achieve success
I agree Craig, younger players are great for the future but I couple of loan signings of older experienced players as back up would’ve given that assurance. Why not bring Minteh back?
Barnes is a quality finisher but so far (and this can change) he doesn’t quite fit our style. At Leicester, Barnes had Maddison and Tielemans creating chances for him and had good chemistry with Vardy.
Craig loving the negativity to report on, you can tell by the tone he’s in his element. End of the day the squad isn’t built yet and the youth foundations yet
Livra and Hall will be great l/t and the acquisitions are fine, injury luck is ridiculous
They would have already MRI etc scanned Botman's knee & had specialist reviews & opinion. They WOULD know the extent of his injury.
Spot on assessment about Sandro, one can only ponder if that player had been Slobazli or Diaby, which were well touted as addtions to NUFC pre summr, then Sandro to be fair came out of the blue and has not quite made the same impact as the other two at there respective new clubs, time will tell if Sandro was a good signing or not but will have to wait till next season to find out????? As for tonight, be good to see if the youth's in Hall and Livramento get a run out. Draw and penalty shoot out would be our way forward. Hope the practiced the penalty kicks 😂
I think Anthony Gordon has been superb, Botman superb, Bruno superb, Trippier superb, Issac superb; that’s 5 (half a team) superb outfield signings plus Pope, which isn’t bad going if you want to put things in perspective. You can always sign better and I’m sure they’ll be looking at their options again. Have faith.
We're using the exact same players as last season almost all the time. Hall and Livramento have to be given games. Summer now looks like a real bummer tbh.
Having appreciated many of your opinions, Craig, I do feel you are being too hard in this instance. Injuries have hurt us and the Tonali saga has been a kick in the teeth. In the Wolves game I do agree we were looking tired, but then revived when Neto did his hamstring.
The priority must be Arsenal and then Dortmund. Interesting to see who we pick for Old Trafford.
I duno is it EH or DA but there is an obsession with buying English, that has really worked out for Man Utd.
Harvey Barnes is a very good finisher and his injury is an absolute body blow .. we do need to use and trust some of our young prospects better, no point whatsoever having Ritchie etc involved with an overload of full backs and goalkeepers on the bench .. we could add a few youngsters and trust in their ability surely