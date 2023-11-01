Simon Jordan Newcastle Will Be Miles Ahead of Man Utd As A Club At The Current Rate | talkSPORT

Since the Caraboa Cup final last year Newcastle United has continued to impress people when Manchester United has been a disappointment.
Simon speaks his real thoughts you can't knock any person that's brave enough to do that. Not many people these days are genuine.
I would like to see us win tonight. But whatever happens I'm hoping for an entertaining end to end game that everybody can enjoy watching.
Man utd are habitual winner Newcastle utd are habitual losers. The final showed that last year, the pressure and the event was too much for us. It is slowly changing under Howe, the minimum expectations of the players has risen and we are slowly changinbthat culture. I still think it will take us a few more years before we see any silver wear in our cabinet.
Manchester United operate in a different vacuum to every club except Real Madrid.
Who won that cup final Nufc got to? Oh yes… ETH’s Manchester United.
See a lot of money comment's still floating about Newcastle. Yes, money certainly helps, but current form and atmosphere at Newcastle only goes to prove how Ashleys lack of ambition and unwillingness to spend could have been so different if he had of had good people around him to run the club properly and put the money into the right areas. As for Saudi money, regardless of where it came from, Newcastle haven't spent what everyone thought they would have. The back line cost less than Liverpool's Goalkeeper. The money spent by other clubs proves money doesnt buy success. Chelsea have spent £1B, Man United not far off that, Nottingham Forest even spent a clean fortune and got nowhere. Eddie Howe deserves credit for the work hes done, as do the players who were in the championship playing with the squad and have been rewarded by playing in the CL. Anyone who cant admit a good job when they see one hasn't the balls to admit they are wrong. I've been proved wrong and I've no problem admitting that, i thought they were going down and maybe would have been back this season pushing for a top ten finish. Never saw the toon heading to paris and milan, expect for some shopping. Good job Eddie Howe and Newcastle.
Saudi investors will do that 😂
I think we'll lose and have a very weak team against the Manchester Reds tonight because we have arsenal on saturday and dortmund on tuesday. We can't afford anyone to get injured/too tired out of Wilson, Gordon, Joelinton, Willock, schar or almiron. We have almost no subs for these players because of injury/suspension. I'm not even talking quality alternatives I'm talking alternatives that aren't youth players.
Newcastle (And others, Villa, Brighton, West Ham) are already miles ahead of Man Utd as a club. Maybe not in terms of individual player ability or size, but in terms of team cohesion, direction, vision.
how a team that haven't done anything for ten years continue to suck up so much media attention is beyond me!
the final blow to ManU will truly be the day when nobody makes a big fuss about another loss, another sacking, another rubbish player.
then the shirt sales will dry up and the fans will rid themselves of the greedy suits upstairs!
Im a geordie but the reality is, man united are still only 2 points behind us. And theyre 8th in the league, as much as i hate them, they are stil capable of getting into the CL this season. I woukd never bet against them
Not hard anyone see man united are in dire straits ..I have to admit I love watching Newcastle play they have passion and fans are immense, champions league has sparked them to playing top performance, fast on counter attack do think Newcastle need another striker see when iassc had to be replaced he was huge lose against dortmund ..but yeah Newcastle are playing exciting football
You know why? New owners!
Yeah we will be miles ahead of them soon, maybe not tonight tho as our Newcastle squad isnt much depth like utd
With all the injuries United have, somehow Tenhag will play a very strong eleven including the goalkeeper Onana, hopefully the fans will then realise he is a carabao cup level manager
Jamie Carragher being backed as correct once again
Man uniteds downfall is so satisfying… I bet all the glory supporters thought they’d be good forever. Karma
i still think man utd will win tonight tho, we're down to our bones with injuries and have a tough week… could be potentially knocked out of 2 cups..
I agree with Simon Newcastle will surpass Manchester United as a Football Club but yet he praises the People (The Glazers) that have 100% contributed to UTD downfall!
Utd have the worst owners of the premier league! how can u progress with people who prioritise their own pocket over their club!
Should call Talksport Talkunited…..why aren't they talking about Chelsea 😂