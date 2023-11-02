Manchester United 0 Newcastle United 3 | Carabao Cup Highlights



The best of the action from our thrilling 3-0 win away at Manchester United to book our spot in the quarter final of the Carabao Cup.

20 comentarios en “Manchester United 0 Newcastle United 3 | Carabao Cup Highlights

  1. Вугар Сулейманов

    Пожалуйста верните Сульшера, там хоть игра была, не возможно на это смотреть уже два с половиной года. Треш. ватакатство

  2. Rahmat

    Kalo di indonesial Tuan rumah kalah Wasit auto Bonyok,Pemain tamu jadi sasaran amuk suporter goblok,kisruh,kacau dll
    1 lagi peraturan yg membagongkan,tak bokeh suporter tamu datang menonton🤢🤮🤮
    #RIPPSSI

  17. Ammar Siddiqui

    I think we can all agree that Ronaldo was right. And we can also agree that Manchester united is shit shit club. Also it is not a Big Six club anymore. New entry is Newcastle United!

  18. Kišš Tomáš

    Honestly after this bullshit with the owners,with Ronie sent away by ETH,and by the majority of peoeple cheering for united, then sacking Sancho from first squad, they deserve to play championship,trash team spending 100m+ for players whom are not worth 10m.Just pure sadness.

