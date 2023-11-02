MATCH CAM 🎥 Manchester United 0 Newcastle United 3 | Carabao Cup Highlights





Get closer to the action as we defeat Manchester United 3-0 to progress into the quarter-final of the Carabao Cup!

Miguel Almiron, Lewis Hall and Joe Willock were all on the scoresheet as the Magpies ran riot at Old Trafford!

