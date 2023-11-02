MATCH CAM 🎥 Manchester United 0 Newcastle United 3 | Carabao Cup Highlights

Get closer to the action as we defeat Manchester United 3-0 to progress into the quarter-final of the Carabao Cup!
Miguel Almiron, Lewis Hall and Joe Willock were all on the scoresheet as the Magpies ran riot at Old Trafford!
Joe Willock, what a hit son!!
أشكر جماهير نيوكاسل على دعمكم الغير مستغرب والدائم ثانيا فخور بكوني مشجع لهذا الفريق الممتع والرائع ثالثا مشروعنا في الطريق الصحيح وهيا بنا لنصنع التاريخ سويا ي رفاق
After a win, these Match Cams are always my favorite videos. Big thanks to the club for doing these every game.
A well drilled team, and well run club, from top to bottom ⚪️⚫️
I feel that’s one of my favourite games ever considering everything. Absolute class from back to front.
there's only 1 united..
First time I've seen the shots of Bruno getting to miggy first to congratulate him. It's a moment that says everything about the spirit within the club.
The stadium was empty before the game ended. 🔵🔵🔵🔵💙💙💙💙
Love from 🇺🇸! Newcastle team inspired me to be their fun!
OLD TRAFFORD IS FALLING DOWN
Old Trafford is falling down
04:32 Middle aged bald loser flipping the finger at a kid. Oh dear. Shame we didn't score more!
Great to see the untitled getting stuffed good and proper 😂😂😂😊
3.11 Bruno loving it
Willock has some competition from Lewis with the knee slides.
Bonny lads. Feisty fellows.
Bruno's so fucking buzzing for the lads man, love this squad so much, we'll remember these lads forever for the pride they brought back into our city and our club.
Its only Man Utd but still a great performance.
fantastic result, was not not expecting this at all. cmon the mags 🤍🖤
NUFC should send MUFC a bill for the remedial lesson on how to play football.