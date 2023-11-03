Manchester United 0-3 Newcastle | Match Recap

Watch the key moments from Old Trafford as United took on Newcastle in the Carabao Cup.
Newcastle on fire baby
Lord maguire😅
what haping to man united losing and losing
onanananana is too stupid for the club
What happen with u MU😢
Over paid. Over hyped players most of them need to go….
All that money spent and were becoming worst… couldve gone and signed any player for 50-60 mill but went for mr mount… shouldve signed hard working midfielder that could win us the ball back
Bros playing like Almiron
The third goal u can actually see onana how slow he is in diving down. I'm a fan of him but I think that's his weakness
United is the worst team i've seen😂 look the forwards duck the header only offensive chance in the game lol
Can Man Utd get any worse????? 😂
It’s a shame Man U is losing 0:21 they could’ve tackled and needed to be faster
Let’s hope Man U beats FulHam Tommorow
RIP MANU 💔💔
MU after sir alex ferguson is lost 👎
Please our fellow united uropeans fans empty oldtrafford please please please togther we can. force glazers out of our team. dont blame the manager. major problem is from administration. glazers out.
ole at the wheel lalalalalalla
SIUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUU
As a Manchester united fan I'm very 😭
De gea comeback
Dalot and defensive so terrible, 2 of 3 goal is come from defensive problem.