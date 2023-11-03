Manchester United 0-3 Newcastle | Match Recap



Watch the key moments from Old Trafford as United took on Newcastle in the Carabao Cup.

20 comentarios en “Manchester United 0-3 Newcastle | Match Recap

  7. adam aziz

    All that money spent and were becoming worst… couldve gone and signed any player for 50-60 mill but went for mr mount… shouldve signed hard working midfielder that could win us the ball back

  9. Tan Zong Yuan

    The third goal u can actually see onana how slow he is in diving down. I'm a fan of him but I think that's his weakness

  15. Hassan Rashid

    Please our fellow united uropeans fans empty oldtrafford please please please togther we can. force glazers out of our team. dont blame the manager. major problem is from administration. glazers out.

