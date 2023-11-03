Manchester United 0-3 Newcastle | Match Recap





Watch the key moments from Old Trafford as United took on Newcastle in the Carabao Cup.

▶️ Subscribe to Manchester United on YouTube at

📲 Download the Man Utd app:

💻 Visit Manchester United:

🛒 Shop your favourite United attire:

#MUFC



Camisetas de fútbol baratas Tienda online, Comprar Camiseta futbol precio más barato y envío rápido. En nuestra tienda de camisetas de futbol baratas.