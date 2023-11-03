NEWCASTLE BOSS EDDIE HOWE SPEAKS TO THE MEDIA | NUFC NEWS

Welcome to The Toon Review! In this episode, join our host, Paul, as he dives into the latest insights and updates from Eddie Howe’s press conference, setting the stage for the much-anticipated showdown with Arsenal tomorrow.
Eddie Howe’s press conferences are always a source of great intrigue, filled with nuggets of information, tactics, and team updates. Paul is here to break down the key takeaways, providing you with all the essential details you need to get ready for the big game.
Get ahead of the curve and be the first to know what’s happening in the world of Newcastle United as they prepare to face off against Arsenal. Whether you’re a dedicated Toon Army member or a football enthusiast, The Toon Review has got you covered.
Don't forget to like, subscribe, and hit that notification bell to stay up-to-date with all the latest news and previews from The Toon Review.
Thanks for tuning in, and let’s get ready for a thrilling matchday!
Nice work
Another thing to remember is it is great for these fringe players to get game time and show how good they are, means some of these players will be easy to move along now for decent money, I know that's harsh but we couldn't get rid of a few last summer.
As much as I would love to see a bunch of our lads in the England squad I really hope they won't get in the next one… boy we need the rest 😀
Hi Paul next time newcastle face liverpool will they beat them
It's know coincidence Eddie made the fringe player s play like that he made division 1 and2 players into premier league players I am not surprised to see this
There is further news that the FA are now investigating of the possibility with Tonali betting after his transfer to Newcastle – possible further bans imposed on him by the FA as well.
Makes me wonder now whether he betted Milan to beat Newcastle in their CL match at the San Siro, certainly raises some eyebrows
Unbeaten in league but have been beaten this season so a winnable game especially at home 😊
My M8s are an Arsenal suppoter, but he lives in London, so he doesn't know any better. The last result didn't help industrial relations, so let's stuff them this time.Toon forever!
I'm not afraid of Arsenal. Obviously they're to be respected, but I think they'll struggle at St. James.
Willock was amazing and his goal was top shelf.
You mentioned JL l think what he brings to the team is unbelievable the tackling and the burst forward just brilliant.
I divvint want wor players playing for England selfishly, but the lads want it and deserve that recognition in all fairness.
Paul some interesting comments from Dan Ashworth to BBC on their sports page posted in last half hour about a replacement for Tonali and Lewis Miley role might be a talking point tonight
Thanks for the update Paul if Southgate had stuck to what he said that he picks on form Dan Burn, Gordon and Longstaff would have all been in the last England squad but he broke that promise a long time ago. Hopefully will get there on Saturday
and shout my head off !
better to wait til southgate is gone imo
Dont want our players with England as regards the injury situation
Would you put trips on the left and Tino in the right?