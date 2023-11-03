Premier League Classics | Newcastle United 2 Arsenal 1 | 2017/18 Season

As we prepare to host Arsenal at St. James’ Park on Saturday, we’ve taken a look back at our 2-1 victory over the Gunners from the 2017/18 season!
Ayoze Perez and Matt Ritchie were on the scoresheet for the Magpies as they came from a goal behind to claim all three points.
This game was Joe Willock's professional debut
Back when Joe Willock was at Arsenal and Sports Direct was everywhere 😂
It's crazy to see how far we have come, without the Sports Direct signage.
Wow I remember this game so well I still remember watching the goals in the Milburn Stand
Arsenal: Beaten
Job: Done
Glasses: Pocketed
Remember this game so well, we used to be so underrated
I see Willock here😂
Newcastle is on the way to win treble😊
nice GFX! team sheets would be nice tho
Anyone else feel sick looks at the shite blue n red spread all over the ground
Looking at the starting XI here, Rafa Benitez was a pretty good manager too…
Remember this game like it was yesterday. Feels weird seeing Joe Willock on the opposing side. Who'd have thought a few years later he'd be one of our best players!
This was such an important game. We were having a good second half of the season under Benitez, and going into this game, all the fans were pretty confident of a result. When Arsenal scored that first goal, the crowd and I (at home) all had the same reaction: no worries. There was no groaning or moaning, just a collective calmness and trust in the players to get back into this game. And we did just that!
Willockinho playing for Arsenal
Newcastle is the best however how is the team we will play with.
Just like yesterday
Can't wait to go to the game tomorrow HWTL ⚫️⚪️⚫️⚪️
The camera is so much better than the modern one. No unnecessary zooms just a static camera that goes back and forth.
Also no VAR so you can actually celebrate goals and there is less stopping and starting.
