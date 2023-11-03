Premier League Classics | Newcastle United 2 Arsenal 1 | 2017/18 Season



As we prepare to host Arsenal at St. James’ Park on Saturday, we’ve taken a look back at our 2-1 victory over the Gunners from the 2017/18 season!

Ayoze Perez and Matt Ritchie were on the scoresheet for the Magpies as they came from a goal behind to claim all three points.

20 comentarios en "Premier League Classics | Newcastle United 2 Arsenal 1 | 2017/18 Season

  12. Jonathan May

    Remember this game like it was yesterday. Feels weird seeing Joe Willock on the opposing side. Who'd have thought a few years later he'd be one of our best players!

  13. Vallon

    This was such an important game. We were having a good second half of the season under Benitez, and going into this game, all the fans were pretty confident of a result. When Arsenal scored that first goal, the crowd and I (at home) all had the same reaction: no worries. There was no groaning or moaning, just a collective calmness and trust in the players to get back into this game. And we did just that!

  19. Newcastle United Clips

    The camera is so much better than the modern one. No unnecessary zooms just a static camera that goes back and forth.

    Also no VAR so you can actually celebrate goals and there is less stopping and starting.

