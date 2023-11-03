Premier League Classics | Newcastle United 2 Arsenal 1 | 2017/18 Season





As we prepare to host Arsenal at St. James’ Park on Saturday, we’ve taken a look back at our 2-1 victory over the Gunners from the 2017/18 season!

Ayoze Perez and Matt Ritchie were on the scoresheet for the Magpies as they came from a goal behind to claim all three points.

For more from Newcastle United:

Twitter 👉

Facebook 👉

Instagram 👉

TikTok 👉

Website 👉



a mayor selección de Camisetas de fútbol baratas está en eBay ✓ Compra equipaciones de fútbol y más al mejor precio ✓ ¡Con opción de envío gratis