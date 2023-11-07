Are Newcastle the real deal?





Newcastle edged past previously unbeaten Arsenal 1-0 in the Premier League on Saturday, with Anthony Gordon bagging the eventual winner for the Magpies. Despite a slower start to the season that raised questions about the progress at NUFC – Eddie Howe’s side look to be back on track to the form they showed last season to secure them a top 4 finish.

With investment from the Saudi Public Investment Fund into the North East club, a lot of eyes are on Newcastle to see just how they spend their money and effectively build a squad. But are the club proving themselves to be the real deal this season once again? JJ Bull and Jon Mackenzie take a look at just how they are turning into one of England’s best tactical football sides.

00:00 Intro

00:27 Brief overview

00:43 Out of Possession

02:59 How should teams try to beat Newcastle?

08:33 How Man City did it

12:07 Some Stats

12:49 In Possession

17:08 So are they the real deal?

