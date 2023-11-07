Are Newcastle the real deal?

Try The Athletic for FREE for 30 days:
🎧 Listen to the 10 minute Daily Football Briefing here:
Newcastle edged past previously unbeaten Arsenal 1-0 in the Premier League on Saturday, with Anthony Gordon bagging the eventual winner for the Magpies. Despite a slower start to the season that raised questions about the progress at NUFC – Eddie Howe’s side look to be back on track to the form they showed last season to secure them a top 4 finish.
With investment from the Saudi Public Investment Fund into the North East club, a lot of eyes are on Newcastle to see just how they spend their money and effectively build a squad. But are the club proving themselves to be the real deal this season once again? JJ Bull and Jon Mackenzie take a look at just how they are turning into one of England’s best tactical football sides.
00:00 Intro
00:27 Brief overview
00:43 Out of Possession
02:59 How should teams try to beat Newcastle?
08:33 How Man City did it
12:07 Some Stats
12:49 In Possession
17:08 So are they the real deal?
Follow Tifo Football:
Twitter:
Facebook:
Instagram:
Listen to the Tifo Football podcast:
Apple Podcasts:
Spotify:
About Tifo Football:
Tifo loves football. We create In-depth tactical, historical and geopolitical breakdowns of the beautiful game.
We know there’s an appetite for thoughtful, intelligent content. For stuff that makes the complicated simple.
We provide analysis on the Premier League, Champions League, La Liga, Serie A, Bundesliga, World Cup and more.
Our podcasts interview some of the game’s leading figures. And our editorial covers football with depth and insight.
Founded in 2017 and became a part of The Athletic in 2020. For business inquiries, reach out to tifo@theathletic.com.
Music sourced from epidemicsound.com
Additional footage sourced from freestockfootagearchive.com
#newcastle #nufc #premierleague
Las Camisetas de fútbol de adidas se encuentran entre las preferidas de muchos equipos. Descubre por qué visitando nuestra colección en la web.
700m and Arteta had no plan B.
The Almiron chat 😂😂😂
Please do how bad west ham are.
Haunt? We're the top scorers in the league
Great way to get engagement from people annoyed at the blatant corruption that gave them 3 points.
Does the man in the red jumper get paid for this?
No.
If their the real deal, why have they dropped 13 points already in the league? I don't think they will be nearly consistent enough away to challenge at the very top.
No. Saudi clubs won this week. Get used to it. Favourable terms clearly. You’ll never see City, Newcastle or Chelsea suffer from inconsistent VAR turmoil. Yes PFI the Saudi foreign investment branch invested in Clearlake capital which is what Todd Boehly owns partially. If you think only players are being paid by Saudi you’re insane
Definitely not. They mainly play anti football, kick people, then cry and all their success is tainted and from corruption. Not the real deal at all. Just cheating
Newcastle is mid table team they lucky to get ucl spot look how they perform on the group 🤭
at the time of writing this comment, there are 316 total comments on the video, almost 230 of those comments are whiny crybaby arsenal fans pissing themselves over the arteta outburst and having a pop at NUFC, it's rather quite pathetic to see such petulent childish behaviour but then again when the person setting the example is a petulant child, what should we expect from it?
Take away the false goal, they got 0.16 xG at home.
What ‘real deal’ team creates 0.16 xG at HOME 😂
Newcastle's been the real deal since Eddie took over tbh, its nothing new at this point.
Been in consistent Champions League form for 2 years now
A lot of ex players who think they're automatically going to be top managers could do with taking a leaf out of his book and get off the golf course and go out and learn.
Proved it over the last two years. We’re not on the top teams level but we will compete for top 4 from now.
CHEATCASTLE
Glad to see Eddie Howe succeeding at the top end of the table, I remember when he was linked to Arsenal back before we got Arteta and so many people doubted him, he’s certainly shut them all up. They’ve established themselves as a top 6, probably top 4 side right now and will only improve with more signings.
@9.45 : Shows Lewis and Fraser as NUFC players — but no Livramento or Hall. What the actual hell. Could Tifo possibly incidate less of a damn about a team that, this season have so far beaten: PSG, Man City, Man United, and Arsenal?
Such a good video, and the comments are filled with Arsenal smh
SAFC