PRESS CONFERENCE | Eddie Howe pre-Borussia Dortmund (A)

Eddie Howe spoke to the media at Signal Iduna Park ahead of Tuesday night’s UEFA Champions League clash with Borussia Dortmund.
Dortmund0-Newcastle united3
most underrated mind in world football
❤ eddie howe! A real professional and gent.
Eddie brilliant as always! Gets asked a lot of daft questions
Always focus,grateful and less complaining is just how Eddie Howe is. A superb kind of manager.
What was Lee Ryder question! Eddie Howe is surreal what a significant signing he was⚽️⚽️
Eddie the thief
Eddie Howe's Black and White Army
"Eddie, all your players are hurt or suspended. You've got three teenagers, a blind man, and an old-age pensioner. How do you approach the game?"
EH: "We'll have a plan, the players will know what we expect, and we'll give it our best. And FYI, Luke Edwards, you're a 🔔🔚."
I hope and pray we get to see this man lift his 1st major trophy with us 🏆🏆🤍🖤🤍🖤🤍
Prediction UEFA Champions League Season 2023-2024 : Borussia Dortmund 1-2 Newcastle United.
Really need to win this game. Ideally by any score line other than 1-0 as that will put us ahead of them on head to head record if we finish the group on the same points as them.
Beat Dortmund and a draw in 1 of the other 2 games could be enough if PSG can avoid defeat against Dortmund and Milan.
They really ask some ridiculous questions sometimes
Journalists microphones connection is still shit
Will be interesting to see who plays left back and right back. I reckon Eddie Howe will put Trippier as left back and tell him to sit back as much as possible the way Burn does and he will start Livramento as right back. Trippier is not comfortable as a left back so this will be a tough call.
In Eddie we trust! ⚫️⚪️⚫️⚪️
I feel like Eddie looks shattered. He seemed a little annoyed at times. The injury crisis is causing me to lose sleep, so I can’t imagine it’s much fun for him.
I hope he gives himself a couple of days to rest and recover when yet another international break rolls around. Although I suspect he might not.
Keep on at it Eddie, look after yourself.
The man with a plan if anybody can do it Eddie howe can 👍
Luke Edwards is such a prat….he was going to make a joke about Eddie being on time, then proceeded to harp on about the Arsenal game. This was a pre-Champions League press conference, ask about that game!