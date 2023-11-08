Why AREN'T Newcastle United turning up in Champions League? They're better than two games v Dortmund

The Daily Mail’s Craig Hope reflects on Newcastle United’s 2-0 defeat by Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League.
I’m going to ask an obvious question – why are so many players injured at the moment? Is our high pressing game taking too much out of a smallish squad? Are we getting something wrong in training? It seems inconceivable that almost every game we are losing 1 or 2 players to not insignificant injuries. It feels like something needs to change
Most teams struggle when they have got to play on multiple fronts and Newcastle are no different especially now with the massive amount of injuries to key players it seems likely and rightly so that they prioritise the premium league this is their bread and butter were probably a bit soon to the champions league party we need a squad with more depth and this will take a few seasons but I think we played OK last night liveremento looks an absolute class act needs to be playing every week
One thing no one seemed to notice or ask, where was Matt Ritchie? Has he picked up an injury too?
Their style of play changes the pressing and intensity disappears and they sit back and invite pressure. They look frightened and panicked and some players disappear.
I wanna see Livramento vs Mbappe and Livramento vs Leao.
Newcastle you don't belong in the CL enjoy your 1 season cuz you won't be back next season.
Newcastle are an amazing team but simply due to the injury levels and amount of games are unable to sustain the highest level of performances every single game. Botman, Isak, Tonali to name a few. Losing big Dan Burn last week is a huge blow too. These are the type of players who are the spine of a champions league team, you need them to progress in this level of competition. Considering all factors they doing amazing! Howay the lads!
Our midfield wefre played out of the game. Bruno and Longstaff were non existent.
Dortmund bullied us, and despite dozens of niggling fouls none were booked. Lewis Hall had a slight tug on a guy early on & gets booked, which impacted his play for the rest of the game.
Tremendous stuff. 👏
Your vlog was so much more positive than some of the negative rubbish written by others. We had 8 subs, including only 2 regular first teamers, 1 first teamer with a couple of cup games under his belt, 2 GK’s, and 3 teenagers including Louis Miley who has had a tiny first team exposure. Dortmund had 11 subs and a helluva lot more experience. Some players like Tripps need to be rested, I would also give Dubravka a run out in the PL as his distribution is so much better than Pope’s, although the latter is normally a fantastic shot stopper, he doesn’t get off his line well and frankly his kicking and distribution is not good enough. On the bright side we win the next 2 games and go up with Dortmund 🤔
I think you're been a bit harsh
, injuries are taking a toil now , Dortmund are much better team than man utd
It was unfortunate that the first goal came following an officiating error – the ball was called out for a Dortmund throw-in yet replays show that it didn't go out, so the resulting corner should have stood. That may have put a completely different slant on the game.
But overall Dortmund deserved the victory – they controlled the game and we weren't good enough in the final third.
Simple answer we don’t yet have the quality to live with the likes of Dortmund. They hammered their passes to each other and their movement was really quick, in contrast there was one point when Lascelles passed to Livramento and Tino was stood looking at the ball waiting for it to arrive. Might be ok against Brentford but not good enough at this level.
Personally I’d take 4th now, if I could guarantee a cup run and getting UCL again next year. Being realistic we weren’t winning CL or likely to win the Europa and the squad with injuries / bans etc isn’t ready for that amount of games either. It’s been a great experience but to get where we want to be UCL qualification next year is a must with the amount of extra revenue it brings.
I always thought that the CL came too early for us. Another year and we would be better in it, with better players. Also, every draw has been stinking to us this year.
Not enough mention of the amount of games the core group have been playing. Add that to the injuries and I think you’re being a little overly harsh mate.
Couldnt agree more – feel totally different before champs league vs premier – one I have fear and worry the other optimism and excitement
Incase you forgot mate we beat PSG 4-1 and could have easily beat Dortmund the past 2 games had we taken our chances.
We’ve got about 10 significant injuries following a 6 day period where we have beat Man U and Arsenal – have a day off Craig
A hard game to watch. The question I ask myself is: if we had, say, Isak, Barnes, Tonali and Anderson fit/available would we have lost that game still? For me it’s not so much about have better players’ available but more about having fresher player available. There were tired minds out there last night.
Could it just be that Dortmund just have a system that seems to work against us.? Some players – old and new were poor. The ball always seemed to ricochet off and land at the feet of a yellow player. I know that when that perpetually happens it’s no accident, however. That said, Dortmund fans are all saying ‘why couldn’t we have played like than against Bayern?” Unlucky that Dortmund decided to turn up against us and not against other teams.