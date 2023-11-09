😑 "DISAPPOINTING DEFEAT" | Eddie Howe | Borussia Dortmund 2-0 Newcastle | Champions League

Newcastle’s hopes of reaching the knockout stages of the Champions League were dented as they fell to defeat against Borussia Dortmund.
English bias English hype 😂 Newcastle ‘the best team in the world’ 😂 love seeing the English get humbled
no gabriel to push
Lets all laugh at NewVARstle 😂😂😂
Rubbish interview by journalist. They played like sh** and the journalist should have said that. Instead he was talking about the team's lack of luck and all that bs. Typical English media rubbish!
No help from the officials this time, Eddie?
I think it could be the ownership of the club, that’s the problem. The British sense of fair play puts them against teams with oil money behind them.
😂😂😂 Geordie get batterd every where they go Geordie get batterd everywhere they go 😂😂
Why hasn't Eddie recalled our 18 year old striker Garang Kuol from the Dutch league? Surely he would be better than playing Gordon as a centre forward.
This is simply coming up against a superior team and losing
They outclassed us at home and away, end of. Let's look ahead to Bournemouth and bounce back.
No VAR No win😌
All balances out over time… hahahahahaha
He always laughs when they lose absolute spanner
😂😂tell your mam your nappy needs changing
PATHETIC LMAOAOAOA 😫😫🤣😭😭😫😫😭😭😂😫😫😫😫😫🤣😭😭😭🤣🤣💀💀💀💀💀💀💀💀
Newcastle are such a pathetic losers as a team they should be playing in conference league champions 😫😫😭🤣😫😭😭🤣😫😭💀💀💀💀💀💀💀💀
It looks like Newcastle's run in the CL is over. PSG Away and Milan at home with injuries galore. I still think Newcastle have a chance to qualify but it's slim
Rangers beat Dortmund in Dortmund 4-2 with Bellingham……🥳
Ere we go ere we go all the negativity and bitter judgement. It’s our first season back in + we’ve been competitive. We also have 8 players missing! Had they have played who knows. We take enough abuse and 💩 off of people let alone our own fans! Get a grip!
Couldn't buy the officials!