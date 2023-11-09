Simon Jordan says it's SILLY to say New Loan Rules Have Been Made to PUNISH Newcastle United! 😡🤦‍♂️

talkSPORT’s Jim White and Simon Jordan discuss Multi-Club Ownership in Football.
Did Manchester city not do this with jack Harrison in the mls
I agree with SJ. As an Arsenal fan there is nuthin wrong with Chelsea strategy. Blame the rival idiot teams who agree to buy overpriced players frm Chelsea juz when we think we got them cornered FFP wise. Imagine, Harvertz, Mount, Kovacic's prices
But the voting clubs will be fine offloading their players for over-inflated prices … let’s not change that
Talk sense man…not the first time….the septic 6 dirty hands all over this…man city ffp anyone chelsea anyone ..newcastle no its not fair .they are petrified of nufc ..artetas mad rant shows you that
What is Simon talking about?! Go look into the millions spent on the kamara deal between undinese and Watford 👍🏻
Just because something is silly, it doesn't mean it isn't true. It's happened before. The dugout rule was directed at Newcastle.
What about when City needed a CM a few years back… the owners went to their New York Club and loaned Frank Lampard for a few months. It wasn’t even mentioned as a problem back then. Just watch city vote against this though. A little bit of double standards isn’t it? Just because Lamps was near the end of his career and someone like Neves is still a quality player? Is that the reason? So it depends on the quality of the player being loaned? So it doesn’t seem like it has a lot to do with stopping Newcastle 😅
The Chelsea thing is a loophole albeit not against the rules. The Newcastle thing is also a loophole but not against the rules. I agree, that they need to change both of these rules, however they should only be able to start this from the summer transfer window, I say this because clubs will plan for the season around the rules that are present before the season starts. Changing half way through does seem bitter and deliberate against Newcastle. How about the FA open their eyes and foresee these things taking place without knee jerk reactions.
🤣🤣🤣🤣
The knock on effects of this will effect the whole of football in the UK, all levels,,,A lot of sponsors will be deterred in investing in Football at every level in this country or any sport for that matter because of decisions such as this. How long before we see the super league rumours raising its head again, well here is why. This country is it own worse enemy sometimes it really is.
Aslong as the Saudis refuse to comply with any sort of financial responsibility than these measures have to be taken. Simple as.
These 2 actors playing out a fake argument, even White is bored with the role.
Is this now the standard for UK media?
Simon spot on as usual
It’s blatantly against Newcastle.
They have brought in fair market value so nufc couldn’t for instance agree to loan him on the cheap as all deals have to be reviewed by the premier league for fair value. So if nufc were to loan or buy neves it would have to be for fair market value what’s the issue? And why is a vote needed?
They are trying to block nufc having the chance to loan or purchase any players from the same ownsership group which is absurd
So Newcastle can’t loan neves, but Liverpool, or arsenal or any other team can. How is that fair?
Multi-club ownership is bad in the first place and open to abuse. Where's the problem in making sure all clubs (not just Newcastle) cannot circumvent FFP in this way. Put simply: if PL club A goes and borrows a player from foreign club B (which are part of the same group) instead of going to one of hundreds of worldwide clubs, wouldn't that be just a little bit suspect and strange, and fully open to abuse.
Im a Newcastle fan and i think this is a good thing as no club should be able to sidestep the FFP rules but to say this isnt happening because of Newcastle is naive at the very least.
Free Palestine
115 FC
Simon, Stop It!!!!!
Simon and his Saudi xenophobia. I am not even surprised.