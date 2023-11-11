How Eddie Howe Has Transformed Newcastle

On this week’s episode of The Breakdown, brought to you by Sky Bet, we took a look at the tactical transformation of Eddie Howe’s Newcastle United and how they’ve developed as a team under his management.
Do you think Eddie Howe could be the man to lead the Magpies to their first Premier League title or do you think with play-style changes there will eventually have to be a dugout change too?
SUBSCRIBE TO THE CHANNEL HERE
———————————————————————-
Follow us on social!
———————————————————————–
Facebook:
Twitter:
Instagram:
————————————————————————
Compra online la Camisetas de fútbol! En JD encontrarás las del FC Barcelona, Real Madrid, la selección de España y equipos internacionales.
Federico Chiesa incoming to replace the underperforming Anthony Gordon
Really enjoyed your analysis however absolutely ridiculous question at the end!
We are actually ahead on points from where was last year
I call him Edward the great
😂such a good manager
I want Eddie Howe managing my football club for as long as he wants to, we are United and steadily progressing that's all i ever wanted.
Love the graphics in this video, super engaging
Transformed the barcodes. How? They've still not won anything.
It's direct long ball, slow the pace of the game down when suited, regularly feign injury and heavily rely on VAR going their way.
Eddie howe hasn't transformed Newcastle, oil money has
Howe is the real deal. Spend more money. Support him.
Howe messed up against Dortmund by not selecting Miguel Almiron. Howe has to go. Were going out of the Champions league and struggling in the Premier league
Howe out
We’ve spent a lot of money compared to Luton Sheffield etc yes that’s true but against Chelsea, Man U, Liverpool, we haven’t so that’s really not needed in this video unless you add some context to this narrative. 🤷♂️
It's just to early to talk about changes in manager. I think challenging for EPL, Europa League and domestic cups is where Newcastle are at. Everything develops over time even managers. In four or five years the top teams and managers won't be the same. I think only three teams can win the title this season. LFC, MCFC and Arsenal. Although crystal ball engineering usually proves to be just lead and glass. I think Eddie Howe is a likable person that drives longevity.
Money… simple answer
In Eddie Howe we trust.
Sounds like Statman Dave's cousin is narrating.
This is like someone’s copied James alcotts homework and been told to change a few bits to make it less obvious
8 of the 27 goals were scored in one game though.
STATE OWNED CLUB