How Eddie Howe Has Transformed Newcastle



On this week’s episode of The Breakdown, brought to you by Sky Bet, we took a look at the tactical transformation of Eddie Howe’s Newcastle United and how they’ve developed as a team under his management.

Do you think Eddie Howe could be the man to lead the Magpies to their first Premier League title or do you think with play-style changes there will eventually have to be a dugout change too?

20 comentarios en “How Eddie Howe Has Transformed Newcastle

  5. shoottothrill1

    I want Eddie Howe managing my football club for as long as he wants to, we are United and steadily progressing that's all i ever wanted.

  11. Clark Griswold

    Howe messed up against Dortmund by not selecting Miguel Almiron. Howe has to go. Were going out of the Champions league and struggling in the Premier league

  13. Geordie Toon for life.

    We’ve spent a lot of money compared to Luton Sheffield etc yes that’s true but against Chelsea, Man U, Liverpool, we haven’t so that’s really not needed in this video unless you add some context to this narrative. 🤷‍♂️

  14. Gh Google

    It's just to early to talk about changes in manager. I think challenging for EPL, Europa League and domestic cups is where Newcastle are at. Everything develops over time even managers. In four or five years the top teams and managers won't be the same. I think only three teams can win the title this season. LFC, MCFC and Arsenal. Although crystal ball engineering usually proves to be just lead and glass. I think Eddie Howe is a likable person that drives longevity.

Los comentarios están cerrados.