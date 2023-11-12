AFC Bournemouth 2 Newcastle United 0 | Premier League Highlights

Highlights from Newcastle United’s Premier League clash with AFC Bournemouth at the Vitality Stadium.
Commentators curse on the 2nd goal
Mid table team
Newcastle still a small club
Dont worry Newcastle – you just need a little bit more of Saudi's money XD
New Castle needs to wake up both in EPL and Champions League ❤️.
Love the excuses. They are tired.
Have news for you, they are professionals, this is part of their job they get paid more in a week than most of people get paid in a month/year. This “excuse” is shambolic as was the display.
Wind the clock back to summer transfer window it amazes me how primed we were to build strength in depth but for 15 years in a row, fail to realise.
And every year we have injuries list as long as the first 11.
Just poor for a club aiming to be top 4.
Var couldn't help new castle this week
Let’s all hope this marks the start Newcastle’s return back to the Championship where they belong
Lol cant win without VAR
karma is real😂 COYG.
No VAR we can’t win again…
I was rooting for you until the end and you lost😒
thats what happens when you rob Arsenal
Let’s face it with how our squad has been depleted with injuries we’re gona come unstuck sooner or later. Keep perspective tho one loss in eight isn’t it. We’ve got to stick with the lads during these tough times. Is there no possibility of recalling loans
Magpies just like spurs when hit with injuries to key players slump to defeat
Forget to pay ref..
Everyone including me were happy for Newcastle fans because they went through so much sht over the years, then they started appearing all over social media giving it large, now im fkn delighted, get back in your fkn box ya Northern monkeys 😂
Celebration where I am after your loss . I wasn't happy after removing us arsenal from our unbeaten record with their foul and out ball. Thank you Bournemouth 🎉🎉😂
No help from VAR,,, you're nothing NEWCASTLE UNITED! 🤣🤣🤣🤣
Does anyone know if the corner at the end was taken. I can't see it being taken in any of the highlights.