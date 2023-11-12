AFC Bournemouth 2 Newcastle United 0 | Premier League Highlights



Highlights from Newcastle United’s Premier League clash with AFC Bournemouth at the Vitality Stadium.

20 comentarios en “AFC Bournemouth 2 Newcastle United 0 | Premier League Highlights

  6. TerbrugZondolop

    Love the excuses. They are tired.

    Have news for you, they are professionals, this is part of their job they get paid more in a week than most of people get paid in a month/year. This “excuse” is shambolic as was the display.

    Wind the clock back to summer transfer window it amazes me how primed we were to build strength in depth but for 15 years in a row, fail to realise.

    And every year we have injuries list as long as the first 11.

    Just poor for a club aiming to be top 4.

  14. Lofty85

    Let’s face it with how our squad has been depleted with injuries we’re gona come unstuck sooner or later. Keep perspective tho one loss in eight isn’t it. We’ve got to stick with the lads during these tough times. Is there no possibility of recalling loans

  17. RJ

    Everyone including me were happy for Newcastle fans because they went through so much sht over the years, then they started appearing all over social media giving it large, now im fkn delighted, get back in your fkn box ya Northern monkeys 😂

  18. Nicholas Likoko KE

    Celebration where I am after your loss . I wasn't happy after removing us arsenal from our unbeaten record with their foul and out ball. Thank you Bournemouth 🎉🎉😂

Los comentarios están cerrados.