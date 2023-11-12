Eddie Howe was NOT HAPPY after Newcastle's 2-0 loss to Bournemouth! 😠 | talkSPORT

Enjoyed this YouTube video? 😍
Subscribe here:
Check out some of talkSPORT’s MOST POPULAR content 🔥
⚽ HEATED DEBATE! Simon Jordan & Graeme Souness CLASH over Erik ten Hag’s treatment of Man United player Cristiano Ronaldo
⚽ Simon Jordan has his say on Gary Neville working for Qatar-based BeIN Sports during the 2022 World Cup
⚽ Ben Foster says Edwin Van Der Sar would do minimal training and still be ready to play for Manchester United
⚽ Simon Jordan GOES IN on Gary Neville for his Man Utd vs Liverpool commentary
⚽ Rudiger intermediary Saif Rubie makes bombshell Chelsea claims and clashes with Simon Jordan
⚽ Academy Award Winner Gary Oldman is baffled by Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney’s purchase of Wrexham
⚽ INCREDIBLE CLASH! Ray Parlour and Robbie Lyle get HEATED over claims AFTV want Arsenal to LOSE!
⚽ Ben Foster tells talkSPORT that the Premier League would have ‘sued’ him if he recorded the games he played for Watford
⚽ Simon Jordan and Graeme Souness CLASH over Daniel Levy’s role at Tottenham
⚽ Simon Jordan GOES IN on Jurgen Klopp for calling out Gabby Agbonlahor
⚽ Simon Jordan argues that Manchester City do spend FAR MORE than Liverpool and other Premier League clubs
⚽ Simon Jordan reacts to Chelsea owner Todd Boehly’s suggestion of a North vs South Premier League All-Star game
⚽ Is Manchester City’s Erling Haaland better than Tottenham’s Harry Kane? talkSPORT’s Graeme Souness thinks he could be!
⚽ Simon Jordan doesn’t think Steven Gerrard has the ability to be a manager in the Premier League
🖥️ talkSPORT’s Website: /
📲 talkSPORT’s Twitter:
📷 talkSPORT’s Instagram:
👤 talkSPORT’s Facebook:
📱 talkSPORT’s Tik Tok:
🔴 Download the talkSPORT app HERE! –
🔎 Want to see if you feature on our YouTube channel? Check out our Best talkSPORT callers playlist:
#talkSPORT
#PremierLeague
a mayor selección de Camisetas de fútbol baratas está en eBay ✓ Compra equipaciones de fútbol y más al mejor precio ✓ ¡Con opción de envío gratis
Lot of injuries no need for fan to go on like that remember where we were
so many players now oot
Can't hear the questions!!🙄
Eddie Howe…. Pure class. Rare. Such respect for you.
Clickbait
Not real nufc fans they want to have a word with themselves
Brilliantly said Eddie! Much respect 🙏 5:56
Love the clickbait title. Of course he wasn't happy, anybody connected with Newcastle as well as the fans were unhappy. The difference is that they'll be back, he'll make sure of that. It's only one defeat and given the amount of absences the team is suffering they've been doing brilliantly.
Bournemouth 😂😂😂😂😂 bloody Bournemouth 😂😂😂😂😂 I knew they would be able to beat at least one team this season. 😂😂😂😂😂😂
2nd week on the trot you haven't won. 😜
Would it be worth recalling minteh/kuol (if we can), desperate tims, desperate measures?
sour grapes
We aint happy either …
Miggy will be a huge loss. But that is football. It's a squad game and ours needs to be a little bigger and better. The better legacy players have done brilliantly so far. However, there is room for improvement with the others. In two or three transfer windows time things will be better.
yes it was a tough watch but understandable based on the circumstances…
nufc have been fabulous but injuries suspensions & fatigue has finally caught up with us…
kieran trippier is phenomenal; a world class player & a superb captain…
🖤🤍🖤
Pointless when cant hear the questions. Sure they can afford few more microphones
You can't win them all Newcastle fans are xpecting everything at all at once
This will prove to be a great learning experience for the players who normally don't get a game.
I'm absolutely loving my football more than I have done for a very long long time and I'm 31 years old born in Newcastle.
To the fans who had a go at trips who has been amazing for Newcastle shame on you the squad is thread bare they need support more now than ever
dont like Eddie Howe as a manager tbh