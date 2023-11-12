Tony Cascarino Backs Kieran Trippier for Defending his Teammates from Frustrated Newcastle Fans 🔥

Bournemouth beat Newcastle United 2-0 yesterday in the Premier League. talkSPORT have their say!
It’s only a few seasons ago that we were battling relegation every season we had in the Premiership, now we’re complaining about a defeat in one match. This team have done brilliantly to get us where we are, and Trippier has, for me, been one of the best signings we’ve made since Rob Lee. It’s embarrassing watching supporters have a go at them for a single loss, and to opposing fans we probably seem like a right bunch of whinging, ungrateful bastards.
Their quality is just not enough. Either they let UCL or they gonna finish out of 6.
😂😂😂😂😂 Arsenal curse mate…that game u won was a curse…its called karma.
If this was a foreign player complaining about injuries they would be slated. Typical english pundits defending english players
Think the fan was just frustrated and wasnt thinking Newcastle haven't the depth. Bournemouth were by far the better team but the injuries are mental. We have to wait for the corrupt premier league to stop the massive moaner hypocrite teams crying and have a vote to tell Newcastle who they have voted to allow them to sign. Will they give Newcastle a list of players they will allow maybe from division 1 or the northern league
If it was Bruno, the media would have destroyed him
This past couple seasons of good form has spoiled Newcastle fans, they’re acting like utd fans always expecting results now. Bet if you asked them would they rather be where they are now compared to Mike Ashley days they’d soon be quiet
Newcastle fans who critique this team are being delusional, I know a lad who wants half the team gone already, 'Dan Burn get rid of, LongStaff needs to go'
They were relegation bound prior to the Saudi money, have some patience and be humble ffs.
Lol and If that was Bruno Explaining that half the teams out you would Cruxified him. Double Standards Here At @TalkSport
How are Newcastle complaining about injuries- they’re the richest team in world football. But ignoring that EVERY team has 4/5 first 11 players injured: Tottenham, arsenal, Man United all have minimum 5 starting 11 players out injured ffs
Bro Ruben played his best football under Sarri😞(the football Gods robbed us)
Trippier got involved with ONE FAN lets not make this out as anymore then that. everyone else was clapping them off we know they are knackard the injuries are a joke results like this are going to happen. disappointing but not for the lack of trying. HWTL
If it was Bruno yall wouldn’t be praising him
Not a word last season about Forests 14 injuries all at once..soon as a top 6 team gets flustered 'Ooooo the injuries' Gtfo!!
If this was manutd captain bruno could be totally different story with the press … just shows you how bad the British press is with the foreign players 😂😂😂
I’m a Geordie and Toon fan and I back trips and the team, the injury list and the fatigue would cripple any team !
Imagine if it was bruno though
I’m sick and tired of media making all these excuses for Newcastle. It a sign of a club with small club mentality syndrome
How can the media expect miracles week in and week out from United and Chelsea when dealing with injuries but give Newcastle a pass
ENOUGH
Yes we have injuries and suspensions etc etc but take nothing away from Bournemouth they deserved their win and played well. I’d take that supporters loyalty points from him for having a pop at the lads
Thinking it's his level at Bournemouth is insulting to Solanki I was at the game a NUFC supporter and the main conversation on the way home was Nick Pope saved the result being worse. The fan v Trippier who is he, and we didn't have Bruno due to suspension.
24 months ago do you think we expected to be in this position?