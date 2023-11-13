Are Fans Overreacting? 😱 Ally McCoist Drops Truth Bombs on Kieran Trippier's Newcastle Altercation 🔥

Bournemouth beat Newcastle United 2-0 on Saturday in the Premier League. talkSPORT’s Ally McCoist and Andy Townsend have their say!
Enjoyed this YouTube video? 😍
Subscribe here:
Check out some of talkSPORT’s MOST POPULAR content 🔥
⚽ HEATED DEBATE! Simon Jordan & Graeme Souness CLASH over Erik ten Hag’s treatment of Man United player Cristiano Ronaldo
⚽ Simon Jordan has his say on Gary Neville working for Qatar-based BeIN Sports during the 2022 World Cup
⚽ Ben Foster says Edwin Van Der Sar would do minimal training and still be ready to play for Manchester United
⚽ Simon Jordan GOES IN on Gary Neville for his Man Utd vs Liverpool commentary
⚽ Rudiger intermediary Saif Rubie makes bombshell Chelsea claims and clashes with Simon Jordan
⚽ Academy Award Winner Gary Oldman is baffled by Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney’s purchase of Wrexham
⚽ INCREDIBLE CLASH! Ray Parlour and Robbie Lyle get HEATED over claims AFTV want Arsenal to LOSE!
⚽ Ben Foster tells talkSPORT that the Premier League would have ‘sued’ him if he recorded the games he played for Watford
⚽ Simon Jordan and Graeme Souness CLASH over Daniel Levy’s role at Tottenham
⚽ Simon Jordan GOES IN on Jurgen Klopp for calling out Gabby Agbonlahor
⚽ Simon Jordan argues that Manchester City do spend FAR MORE than Liverpool and other Premier League clubs
⚽ Simon Jordan reacts to Chelsea owner Todd Boehly’s suggestion of a North vs South Premier League All-Star game
⚽ Is Manchester City’s Erling Haaland better than Tottenham’s Harry Kane? talkSPORT’s Graeme Souness thinks he could be!
⚽ Simon Jordan doesn’t think Steven Gerrard has the ability to be a manager in the Premier League
🖥️ talkSPORT’s Website: /
📲 talkSPORT’s Twitter:
📷 talkSPORT’s Instagram:
👤 talkSPORT’s Facebook:
📱 talkSPORT’s Tik Tok:
🔴 Download the talkSPORT app HERE! –
🔎 Want to see if you feature on our YouTube channel? Check out our Best talkSPORT callers playlist:
#kierantrippier
#newcastleunited
#nufc
#talkSPORT
#PremierLeague
Tu tienda especializada de Camisetas de fútbol retro y vintage. Compra Camisetas de fútbol antiguas, replicas auténticas. Moda clásica.
One fan yes, who was in the heat of the moment, as the fact he's come out and apologized makes that clear. Even if I do think if you look around, you'll find way more entitled idiots within our fanbase, who honestly forget where we came from. But it's amazing how it's still being talked about like this lol.
Imagine Bruno saying that 😂😂😂 how will talksport talk😂😂😂
Wait them losing next game too.
Fans in other leagues regularly give the team a dressing down when they perform badly. The whole squad has to stand next to the stands, shut up and listen. Feel like it would do some of these lads well.
behave yourselves it was 1 "fan" think he could be very embarrassed about his outburst today…other than him we are havin a fantastic time…
😎🎩♥️…
Why New Castle 🏰 fans r spoiled❕❔ Their rich 🤑 club haven’t accomplished much despite the takeover, they r definitely ain’t as spoiled as City 🌃 fans whose team literally win everything there’s 2 win 🏆🏆🏆🏆 4 trophies 🏆 already in 1 Calendar year n 1 more comin next month 🏆
Yeah 👍 made Champions League that they r more likely out of❕
Lost the Carabao Cup Final❕
What else❕❔ Nothing 2 b spoiled about n so far they r 7TH n don’t look thy r Top 4 considering it’s City, Liverpool Arsenal n prob Spurs or Villa so❕❔
Don’t tarnish 1 frustrated fan with the rest of us , bad day at the office 😢 just like spurs 😂😂😂. Howay the mighty mags🖤🤍🖤🤍
One fan !!!! Not all fans
The fan has came out and apologized publicly
Fan*
It would have been an amusing story had Trippier went "Kung Fu Cantona" style on the fan!
Media, again making something out of nothing ! It was 1 fan it happens every week up and down the country. The fact it was Newcastle they're all over it like a cheap suit.
Are the media going to give Eddie howe and Newcastle criticism like they did man utd and Chelsea
It was one fan, ONE FAN. Everyone else from the fanbase condemned it. The fan itself even apologised and admitted his emotions ran away with it. Glad McCoist calls it for what it is. This is a non-story.
it was 1 fan lads come on .
But they’re such great fans though …….
Who turn on their team at any chance
It was a fan. Singular.
And he's even apologised on Facebook for being a dick.
Fiz um vídeo sobre o da Mia Enderby vs Manchester City
To much pressure on bang average players. Fans ask to much.
Hell man it was 1 fan.