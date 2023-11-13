Dom at the double in huge win over Newcastle | AFC Bournemouth 2-0 Newcastle United

Dominic Solanke bagged a brace as the Cherries saw off Newcastle United at Vitality Stadium with a huge three points.
__________________________________________________________________________
Don’t forget to listen to the Official AFC Bournemouth Podcast in full with all the episodes available on all podcast platforms and YouTube ➡️
___________________________________________________________________________
🐦 X:
📲 FACEBOOK:
📸 INSTAGRAM:
💻 WEBSITE:
Las Camisetas de fútbol de adidas se encuentran entre las preferidas de muchos equipos. Descubre por qué visitando nuestra colección en la web.
Semenyo is a gem, someone gonna snatch him up January
This just shows that any team can turn up at any time, Newcastle thought this would be a easy game, they were greatly mistaken
Newcastle is a low class team compred to the big six tyey have been putted to where they belong
Well Done
di Youtube ;
When The Rapture Happens
( dari ; Grace For Purpose )
3 , 18 juta subscriber
komentar 2,5 ribu
Yang paling berkuasa mengatur seluruh dunia & akhirat adalah Pencipta Dunia.
(semua manusia di seluruh dunia diciptakan oleh Pencipta yang sama. Tapi di dunia ada banyak agama & aliran kepercayaan serta ada juga yang atheis. Siapakah Pencipta manusia & dunia ? Banyak orang mengakui bahwa Pencipta Dunia itu antara lain : Maha Kuasa , Maha Kasih. Maka Pencipta Dunia memberitahu siapa diriNya, pasti dengan cara yang sangat / paling mudah. Supaya manusia bisa dengan sangat mudah juga mengetahui Pencipta manusia).
Pemilik Dunia = Pemilik Akhirat
Pengatur Dunia = Pengatur Akhirat
( kalau pemilik rumah, paling berkuasa mengatur + buat peraturan untuk orang – orang yang menghuni / mengontrak rumahnya )
Amazing🔥🎉 0:05
COOL CLUB BOURNEMOUTH MAKES FUN😎🍺🇩🇪👍
Great seeing That Horrible Lot Newcastle Getting a Real Lesson…
🙏🙏🙏😃😃😃😊😊😊
🔥🍑🔥🍑
They forgot to bring their ref.
Newcastle is very small club
Love ❤️ from India 🇮🇳 🎉🎉🎉
Karma on the move against unfairly winning against arsenal
Arsenal fan here. Thanks for beating these cheaters
That is the real Newcastle. No pay, no gain😂
You are now my second favourite team COME ON BOURNEMOUTH
As a Sunderland fan I say – HAHAHAHAAHAHAHAHAHAHA!!!!