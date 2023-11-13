Dom at the double in huge win over Newcastle | AFC Bournemouth 2-0 Newcastle United





Dominic Solanke bagged a brace as the Cherries saw off Newcastle United at Vitality Stadium with a huge three points.

__________________________________________________________________________

Don’t forget to listen to the Official AFC Bournemouth Podcast in full with all the episodes available on all podcast platforms and YouTube ➡️

___________________________________________________________________________

🐦 X:

📲 FACEBOOK:

📸 INSTAGRAM:

💻 WEBSITE:



Las Camisetas de fútbol de adidas se encuentran entre las preferidas de muchos equipos. Descubre por qué visitando nuestra colección en la web.