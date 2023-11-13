TOON LOOKING AT EDERSON! | EDDIE: PLAYERS WILL HAVE A REST! | NUFC NEWS

Welcome to another exciting episode of The Toon Review’s Daily News! In today’s jam-packed edition, your host, Paul, brings you the hottest updates and insights on all things Newcastle United.
🔵 First up, the rumor mill is buzzing with speculation about Newcastle’s interest in Atalanta’s Ederson! Paul dives into the details and explores whether this transfer could be a game-changer for the Magpies.
🗣️ We can’t overlook the recent antics of Garth Crooks and his outrageous comments about NUFC fans. Paul dissects the situation, giving you an honest take on this bizarre situation that has left Toon supporters scratching their heads.
⚽ Raphinha, the talented Brazilian winger, could be making a stunning return to the Premier League. Paul keeps you in the loop with the latest updates on this potential signing and how it could impact Newcastle’s fortunes.
🌟 And finally, Eddie Howe’s plans for the squad are discussed, including some well-deserved time off for the players. Find out what this means for the team’s rejuvenation and strategy moving forward.
Join us in the comments section to share your thoughts and predictions on these developments. Don’t forget to like, subscribe, and hit the notification bell to stay up to date with all things Newcastle United! The Toon Review is your one-stop destination for all the Toon Army news you need. ⚫⚪
#NUFC #NewcastleUnited #ToonReview #PremierLeague #TransferNews
Business enquiries: pd.toonreview@gmail.com
The Toon Review are proud to be sponsoring Westerhope United U10’s Football Team for next season and the foreseeable future.
The Toon Review online store is now available. Get your channel merchandise from here:
Follow us on our social media pages:
Twitter:
Facebook:
Instagram:
Podcast:
Spotify:
iTunes:
If you appreciate the channel and what we do, you can donate to the channel by hitting the «Thanks» button under the video.
Become a member of The Toon Review family:
ENVÍO y DEVOLUCIÓN GRATIS – Gran colección de Camisetas de fútbol oficiales – Descubre camisetas de equipos y selecciones europeas en camisetasfutboleses.com.
To be honest, even if it were more than 1 fan its okay for people to have opinions, especially after theyve travelled such a long way. Trippier's a big boy, im sure he'll be fine. Garth Brooks is just being Garth Brooks, nuff said.
Dortmund & Bournemouth game showed the Toons needed another 2-3 players to help handle the number of games this season but the lads are playing AMAZING other than injuries & fatigue
I don't think we will look at raphina in the summer. I think a loan in january is the only possibility of him signing for us. Ederson, i don't see.
My Mum knows more about football than Crooks. Perfect example of abusing positive discrimation. Zero original thinking and zero intelligence.
Good to see you’ve got to 25,000 dude. Should be 50,000!! I’m always watching and it’s a great channel for all us Mags. Keep it up lads ⚫️⚪️⚫️⚪️
Hi Paul very sorry to hear that Newcastle got beat by Bournemouth
Game before the internationals again hopeless
Yep Paul, read that today what Crooks was saying….just rediculous with the Ashley comment too. Fancy these dudes actually doing RESEARCH, god forbid. It was ONE FAN, not the whole fanbase….muppet.
kieran having a discussion with a fan was great to see, the fact he went out of his way to answer the fan only shows me he has the same passion as the fan base. No need for shit stirring media muppets to make an issue of it! Bourmouth played better than us & deserved to win, something us true fans understand. We are going to loose from time to time & can't be behaving like some of the entitled teams do……….look where we were 2 seasons ago.
Who listens to garth anyway😂😂 typical modern day snowflake he gets offended by everything
crooks is typical bbc bullsh****r
Nahhhh no need for squad size. Doing perfect as is. 😒. Love how I make these comments, which you dismiss, very next video, you mention the obvious 😂.
Still waiting for Arsenal to be punished for comments made towards the officials for four days following their loss to the Toon as well as the number of times that Arteta wandered outside the technical area during the game . I won’t hold my breath because I am still waiting for Everton’s punishment or have I missed that one ??
Garth Crooks is a Grade A bell pipe. No for Raphinia. another left footed right winger? Nah.
Yes u are right Paul Newcastle fans where singing all game its one fan got frustrated being at the game Newcastle fans where so well behaved
Post hearing others feedback "A match too far" seems to be the headline for the night. Lets get everyone rested up and move on. If their last game was anything to go by Chelsea will be difficult but also could be an absolute cracker.
You can have an opinion, but to question his commitment is insane, i would kick off as a player too, u can criticise the performance no problem but question my commitment I’d kick off as well
Garth Crooks is a very self opinionated person as we can seen when he's on TV as a pundit, he quite often finds himself at loggerheads with the other pundits he appears with and very argumentative, I think the ridiculous comments he has made shows how out of touch Garth is at present. Maybe he's a little bit short of his punditry employment and he's being deliberately controversial to stay in the limelight, he's simply out of touch.
Great update Paul thank you
Thanks for the update Paul. Ederson is a decent player but 40 million euro is too much may be 25-30 million would be a better price and he is a CM who can play as a DM or AM as well . Can be useful if on loan as a replacement for Tonali. Fbref have Declan Rice as one of the 10 players comparable to him so might be worth having him in a transfer show ??? Raphinha is a good player but would cost an arm and a leg . He could easily fit in as an inverted winger with us and would be an asset. GC should be put out to pasture as he has gone past his sell by date!!