Face The Lads! Fan Interaction Show





Tonight, the spotlight is on YOU, the passionate fans of Newcastle United! Join Paul and Billy live on the show as we hand over the reins to the true heartbeat of the Toon Army. It’s your time to shine, your moment to voice your opinions on all things Newcastle United.

⚽️ In this episode, we’ll be diving deep into the whirlwind of the last few weeks for the club. From exhilarating wins to heart-wrenching defeats and the challenges posed by a string of injuries, it’s been a rollercoaster ride for the Magpies. But fear not, because Face The Lads is your platform to dissect, discuss, and debate every twist and turn.

🗣️ Have a burning opinion on recent performances? Excited about the rising stars or concerned about the injury woes? This is your chance to be heard. The Toon Review team wants to know what YOU think!

🎙️ So, grab your black and white scarves, settle in, and be part of the live action as Paul and Billy guide us through the highs and lows of the Toon’s recent journey. It’s not just a show; it’s a community gathering for the most dedicated Newcastle United supporters.

📅 Don’t miss out on the fan-centric football discussion. Tune in to Face The Lads on The Toon Review and let your voice echo through the digital terraces. The Toon Army stands united, and this is YOUR chance to Face The Lads! ⚫⚪

#NUFC #FaceTheLads #ToonReview

