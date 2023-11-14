HOW MANY INJURIES HAVE WE GOT?! – Kieran Trippier to Newcastle fans 👀 Shaka applauds him | ESPN FC

ESPN FC reacts to Newcastle defender asking fans «how many injuries have we got?» after angry responses to their 2-0 loss to Bournemouth.
who cares?
Oh yeah! A white guy, English man does this and it’s applauded, but god forbid if this was Bruno Fernandes and Man Utd
The hypocrisy is real.. Had that been Granit Xhaka… The narrative would be different. You guys need to remain consistent with your views. When the narrative suits your agenda, you guys speak differently about players from other teams.
Nope, L tripier, Chelsea players got booed by their own fans every single game for 5-6 game, lot of injured players too, not a single player do this to the fans.. Just do better next time
Bunch of hypocrites as pundits here…if this was to be chelsea,Arsenal or man united they'll condemn it 😂😂😂😂😂..Clowns
Bro if it was Chelsea all you pundits will forget about the injuries and spill bs like "they spent 1 billion"
He now knows how Chelsea felt last season
Unfortunately responses would not be the same if it's manutd
Ok Trippiest😂 Chelsea always have more than 27272 injuries BUT i haven't seen a player of us crying on social media about injuries. Overpaid footballers who act like kids. Because every man younger than 30 ,is still A F KID and people need to understand this ❤
What are these panelists talking about? How can a professional player say that to a fan and you guys are defending it.
True. But fans need to understsnd football. Cant only support when winning. You also need to support when losing.
champions league team complaining about injuries after losing to bournemouth
Players can only take praise nowadays
I think Shaka's bias proves that as well as Newcastle has performed recently, they are not at the same standard Man U, who a lot people are using as a seemingly equivalent comparison. Man U's standards mean they should not make excuses, because winners do not make excuses.
Newcastle are not winners. They overachieved last season. However, they have improved and seem on the cusp creating a culture of winning similar to how Man City has done in the last decade.
For now, let's allow their excuses 😂
Chelsea played the whole of last season with key injuries and started this season with key injuries. At some point, they had about 12 players on the treatment table with 8 of them being first team players yet no one gave them a pass. Maintain the same energy 🤡s.
Unprofessional.. when you are tackling hard winning games, out running your opponent more than you should just to get 3 points n you think it wont come back to haunt u… u cant eat your cake n have it back.. its part of management… eddie, take guimares off in the 60th minute, he wont because he wants to win the game, next thing guimares is injured.. at that point y would u cry… u did what u had to do to win the game.. next yime play more subtle, u wont get injured n u wont get 3 points.. dont cry about injuries when u used fitness to outrun everyone
If Bruno did this, the media would slaughter him. There'd be a video a day on this channel talking about how it's disrespectful to the travelling fans, how he shouldn't be captain, etc. But when someone with a British passport does it…
So what trippier is saying is that the squad is not good enough..okay got it
1. they still don‘t come close to the amount of injury united had this season 2. if any united player said that the media would kill them
Shaka cmon man. Injuries are a part of the game sadly but that's why its a 23 man squad and 2 transfer windows in a season. Chelsea and Man Utd have been hit the hardest with injuries and you pundits tear them down every week without mercy. Injuries aren't an excuse for poor performance according ESPN pundits standards. Don't give Newcastle a break because u're one of them.
This inconsistency, man u had massive injuries as well as chelsea and any other team and were put to the sword. This is unacceptable
Only Spurs and Newcastle can use injuries as an excuse 😂
If other teams have injuries to some of their key players then the rivals are enjoying it but when it comes to your team and they under perform then there are always excuses excuses excuses as to why they can't perform.
Everyone man u,Tottenham, Arsenal all have many injuries
Bunch of Hippocrates. If that was a man-united player we would hear the last of it.
So is trips admitting that the rest of the squad isn't good enough to beat mid table teams? How many injuries we got is implying we suck with out our good injured players.
Wow he’s absolutely right. These journalists have also been attacking Ten Hag but let’s see the injuries Man U have had these season
1. Martinez – teams best CB
2. Shaw – starting LB
3. AWB- Starting RB
4. Varane – 2nd best CB
5. Casemiro – CDM
6. Malacias – Back up LB
7. Mainoo – wonderkid MF
8. Eriksen MF
9. Hojdlund Center Forward
10. Diallo – Wonderkid winger
Not to mention the time that both Sancho and Antony have missed because of off field issues
Against 1 Newcastle FAN
The fan should have said, do you know how many players are in your squad, if they're less than 11 then u have a point 😂, United making everyone eat humble pie in more ways than one as always
I can accept other fans slating Newcastle for using injuries as an excuse. But, when that comes from Man Utd and Chelsea fans who have spent £1B on their squads, then the irony is too much.
As a United fan I don't want to hear this bs. We have had so many injuries all season and we never get a pass. New castle is finally coming down to earth now.
Thse plsyers get injured by doing anything nowadays back in the day wasnt like this now these players call it a day just for a scratch and it cost their clubs points end of the day these new generation of players are made of plastic
If it was a overseas player they would be all over him
It makes me laugh as an LFC fan to listen to this little girl moaning about injuries! NOBODY cared when we had half our team out with injuries. In fact everybody jumped on the bandwagon to run us down and never gave us any leeway because of injuries! Suck it up Trippier and any pundit who backs him. YNWA
Come on Shaka, if we heard this from United you guys would be all over them
mean Bruno Fernandez did this difference in storytelling then
lol. haha
Manchester United FC has injuries all season and ten hag never makes excuse or players. lol