HOW MANY INJURIES HAVE WE GOT?! – Kieran Trippier to Newcastle fans 👀 Shaka applauds him | ESPN FC





ESPN FC reacts to Newcastle defender asking fans «how many injuries have we got?» after angry responses to their 2-0 loss to Bournemouth.

✔ Subscribe to ESPN+:

✔ Subscribe to ESPN FC on YouTube:



ENVÍO y DEVOLUCIÓN GRATIS – Gran colección de Camisetas de fútbol oficiales – Descubre camisetas de equipos y selecciones europeas en camisetasfutboleses.com.