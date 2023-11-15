Behind The Scenes With Adidas! NUFC Retro Range PLANS!! Ft. Rob Lee & Pete Graves

Become a member of The Magpie Channel TV –
Love the blue one
Third kit different badge is something I'm so behind. Love the current one of course but the idea of doing a throwback badge on a third kit??? damn
I hope they notice that the lads and lasses in the North are ‘bigger’ people and remember to make larger sizes!
96 away kit for me and the 96 Tyne bridge orange and black goal keeper kit
To be fair Castore’s designs were pretty spot on. Adidas made some shockers when it came to away and 3rd kits.
Asics templates need to be used as inspiration, too!
Custard Cream remake? 😜
Loved the 2005/2006 kit with the gold trim and numbering
I'll be honest..Umbro made my favourite kits.. loved the barcode kit and it's corresponding yellow and green away kit and the kit Keegan waddle Beardsley and co wore in the mid 80s with the blue star home and away was the best ever… Adidas kits were quality first 4 or five years but they were shit after that..Asics never made a bad kit by the way.
Not sure bout the skull cap Matty 🙇🏻
Nice top there Matty, the old L/S 1999/01 👌 Found mine recently with "PHIPPS" "10" printed on the back. A much underappreciated shirt that one👍Did have that top that followed it (the "Feyenoord" away NTL) but alas its gone.
Which Adidas would be welcomed? The 99/01, the following V-collar, the 95 shirt, plus the red/blue change, the glossy blue change with amber trim & possibly the 1996 indigo with bottlecap and chest hoop.
I'd like to see Adidas experiment with a yellow one with green trim, like the 1990s Umbro we won at Grimsby in. Bruno & Joelinton would probably feel honoured to have a change top like their national home shirts too 🇧🇷
I would buy the entire range. Those blue red stripes ❤
David ginola and Peter Beardsley to model the new kits would be nice ,
Have you seen The Kit Breakdown channel, the geordie lad who designed the Brazil 2002 World Cup kit has done a class documentary on his own ideas for the next Toon tops, he's done 3 class concept kits. You should do a review.
great content… loving what youre doing!!
Great times ahead matty lad.
Deffo bring back the grandad style collar.
I would love to see a simplified crest!!!!
Them concept kits look decent .3 fat stripes effect is a nice touch like the northern rock with collars ….nice
Didn't kna River Island/ primark sold Moncler matty lad😂😂
Can’t wait for adidas to come back 🤩🤩😆😆🏴🏳️🏴🏳️
Definitely 1995-97 home kit I love see
Like to see the gramddad style shirts again
All them kits you put up matty are unreal, my only thing is more stripes on the home top
I would be happy to see the retro looks long sleeves back on our club kits ⚫⚪
New badge please???
I love Newcastle, I love adidas & I love The Magpie Channel TV.
Rob lee, my favourite player of all time…👍
Stop being so soft, long sleeves
Cannit fuckin wait
The orange and green strip from 97/98 is my absolute favourite! Shame its so expensive to get a hold of one.
Love the Grandad collar shirts love to see them again ⚽⚽⚽
havent bought a toon top since the puma days. looking forward to buying them all next season.
Can't wait for the kit's to come back I'm like you Matty gonna cost me a fortune 😂 🤍🖤⚪⚫
For retro would be a nice nostalgia to put the brown ale badge on a shirt somewhere
U will be an adidas manaquin
Yep we want the long sleeves back
Trefoil adidas originals on 2nd and 3rd kits.. Retro nufc badge….. Fuck. It… Get the shell suits back too
The drill tops of 95…wow.. Bring them Back… Promotion jackets… Bring them Back…3 hoop socks.. Want them too
Sorry,er..well I'm not actually,that Grandad thing is minging,always has been.The SuperMac era b and w with round neck and old proper Newcastle coat of arms is best ever
Get the legends to model the retro range… Get the future of the club beside them… Get urself rob and shagger p on the catwalk…
ASICS were the best