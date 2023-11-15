Behind The Scenes With Adidas! NUFC Retro Range PLANS!! Ft. Rob Lee & Pete Graves



42 comentarios en "Behind The Scenes With Adidas! NUFC Retro Range PLANS!! Ft. Rob Lee & Pete Graves

  2. Aaron French

    Third kit different badge is something I'm so behind. Love the current one of course but the idea of doing a throwback badge on a third kit??? damn

  9. Paul Garside

    I'll be honest..Umbro made my favourite kits.. loved the barcode kit and it's corresponding yellow and green away kit and the kit Keegan waddle Beardsley and co wore in the mid 80s with the blue star home and away was the best ever… Adidas kits were quality first 4 or five years but they were shit after that..Asics never made a bad kit by the way.

  11. Andrew Phipps Phillips

    Nice top there Matty, the old L/S 1999/01 👌 Found mine recently with "PHIPPS" "10" printed on the back. A much underappreciated shirt that one👍Did have that top that followed it (the "Feyenoord" away NTL) but alas its gone.
    Which Adidas would be welcomed? The 99/01, the following V-collar, the 95 shirt, plus the red/blue change, the glossy blue change with amber trim & possibly the 1996 indigo with bottlecap and chest hoop.
    I'd like to see Adidas experiment with a yellow one with green trim, like the 1990s Umbro we won at Grimsby in. Bruno & Joelinton would probably feel honoured to have a change top like their national home shirts too 🇧🇷

  14. Cocktail Sausages

    Have you seen The Kit Breakdown channel, the geordie lad who designed the Brazil 2002 World Cup kit has done a class documentary on his own ideas for the next Toon tops, he's done 3 class concept kits. You should do a review.

  40. neale floyd

    Sorry,er..well I'm not actually,that Grandad thing is minging,always has been.The SuperMac era b and w with round neck and old proper Newcastle coat of arms is best ever

  41. ian Brownlee

    Get the legends to model the retro range… Get the future of the club beside them… Get urself rob and shagger p on the catwalk…

