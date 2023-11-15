NUFC FAN RANT | UEFA TO INVITE AL-NASSR INTO NEXT SEASON'S CHAMPIONS LEAGUE? 🤬

It’s being reported that UEFA are considering inviting Saudi Arabia Pro league side Al-Nassr into next season’s Chanpions League.
Al-nassr (A)
follow the money!
Money talks, however easy wins for everyone else isn't a bad thing
saudi phobia sickness you bitter found medicine to get rid of it
it paper talk not gona hapen befor ther hold the FFP UEFA club and even then i dont belive but i am sure FIFA will get Ueoropean football forbiden make it world while tpournment whit 10.000 teams 70 games if win it a year becuse ther will get money out of it
Got it in one mate
we ned avoid european football next 2 season or team can not handel it and we realy dint strenght team ther it whas ned stil missing 2 CM stil misse 1 CB stil misse a striker, stil misse a rw, i love Livramento and Hall but thayt whas not ther we mostly ned strenght, we has so many rb and lb that is crazy
It will happen the same as the Super league is gonna happen
Hello Europe is in their fecking name, the Saudi clubs get to play in the world club championship. Pathetic but what do you expect from a corrupt org, looks like they are competing with fifa, the un and olympic mob to see who are the most bent.
It's a good thing so then you invite the world into it it gets better
Israeli teams play in Europe.
if this were too happen then surely the Saudi teams will need to fall in line with FFP
So a saudi team that isn't bound by ffp rules are going to be added at the expense of a european team that is! You couldn't make this stuff up could you! More corrupt hypocrisy from uefa & fifa….what a surprise!
Champion league teams should be champion only. Not 2ND ,3RD, 4TH, or 5TH place. If AL-NASSR become Champion then so be it. Money for Nothing and AL-NASSR for Free.
Not keen on the Saudis they are in bed with the WEF and they are pushing this 2030 agenda which hugely effects everyone in the end .
I think ffp is a huge con and give it time the Saudi league will surpass Europe's leagues with what they can spend and throw at it.
💴 walks and 🐮 💩 talks 😂
its creditability is dead then and its rigged to fk. when has fk saudi been in europe?!!
I live and work in the Gulf for 8 yrs, the teams in the Saudi league are weak. In the Champions League they will be thrashed, cricket scores! Ronald won't even see the ball as it will be in the back of his team's net for 90 mins of the match
The champions League next season is expanding by 4 more clubs and will revert to a league format with each team next season playing 8 games from
oh can't believe it pensioners playing in the champions League lol
I've had it with football today, its overrated corrupt shite.
The short answer is money!!!
This is madness, our league 1 games get bigger crowds that the Saudi top teams, it's a farmer's league for washed up players, entry to the champions League should be based on merit not for money.
UEFA v football ⚽️ dickheeds
Geographically speaking Is Saudi even in Europe , imo EUFA trying to arrest the super league before Saudi their money in the hat.
There’s already an Asian Champions League.
It will not happen seen as their from the Middle East for the same reason and other reasons that's why I don't think Israeli teams should be involved in European football.
@evermore_NUFC Chris, agree it doesn’t feel fair and only makes sense for the money – but it doesn’t come at the expense of current CL clubs does it? The CL is expanding anyway from ‘24 isn’t it? So it could either be a Saudi club or 7th in PL, no?
Crazy stuff. Money money money. Football business is getting extra stinky.
They know the Saudis will spend huge again this summer. Last season was just the start.