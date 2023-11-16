Kalvin Phillips Is No.1 JANUARY Transfer Target + SHOCKING Injury News!!


Become a member of The Magpie Channel TV –

Follow us –

Instagram –

Twitter –

TikTok –

#nufc #newcastle #transfer

Echa un vistazo a nuestra variedad de Camisetas de fútbol. Camisetas de entreno y partido de clubes nacionales y selecciones internacionales.

32 comentarios en “Kalvin Phillips Is No.1 JANUARY Transfer Target + SHOCKING Injury News!!

  1. Ann-oi!

    Could all these injuries be partially down to our fitness levels, as in fitter, fitter, laying longer at 100% then the body starting to break down because of the sheer intensity?

  3. Tony c

    i hope we dont sign that Kalvin hes crap, theres a reason they want rid of him. Newcastle want to invest in young good talent not washed out players. also isnt almiron out injured as well?

  4. FUBARsteve

    Good luck for this evening Matty lad.
    Regarding signings, I would love to sign someone like Gabigol from Flamengo as striker support. 27 years old, 104 goals for them in 176 appearances, and he looks like a machine.
    I would be more than happy with Kalvin Phillips to fill in for Tonali, and if he does well then sign him in the summer. Can you imagine rotating those two in CDM next season?
    Then obviously we need a CB that can hit the ground running in the Prem. that’s going to be the hardest position to fill in January in my opinion. But, if we can get three signings for those positions that would be the perfect Christmas present.

  11. Macca

    I think Howe will get a lot out of Philips. End of the season loan with option to buy makes most sense. Works for city if he can help us knock points off top teams in the prem.

    All the best in Liverpool Matty 🙌

  12. Lee Howarth

    I agree last transfer window we should have bought a striker. We were crying out for one. Isaak great ….Wilson great but is is like a 0.5 striker or at best 0.75 due to injury. We needed a 3rd striker. I beleive squads should have 4 strikers. Its the most important position on the pitch, putting the ball in the net. That's what it's all about.

  14. gearsash

    I'm going to be honest, I've never wanted Kalvin Phillips, never really rated him. But if he comes and prove me wrong I'll hold my hands up

  15. Craig Gooding

    He's not Eddie Howe fit it'll take 6 months to be ready by that time hopefully most of the team bar Tonali will be back get young parkinson up front teams don't know this kid cmon the TOON

  20. Galactic Federation

    I'd sign me Nanna all these injuries bah…..I wanted Phillips and was gutted he went to City I thought that dream had sailed but seems it could be back on.

  22. realld50

    Phillips doesn't run enough. Loan, maybe. $ no. Need to find a striker, even a mediocre one, to fill in the gap. Isak can't play 90 minutes every week.

  24. J

    There should be a plan in place by the premier league that when you have a certain number of injuries to your squad you should be allowed to bring in free agents even if it’s a case of them having to leave once you get a player back. It was only a matter of time before these games would catch up with us, we definitely didn’t sign enough in the summer, Calum Wilson probably one of the best strikers in the league but you just know he’s guaranteed to be injured at least, at least half of the season.

  25. Ant D

    We saw this Wilson and Isak double injury coming down the tracks like bullet train months ago, yee divvent have to be septic peg to see that😮😂

  26. Simon

    Phillips turned us down 👎 in the summer he was more than happy to sit on the bench at man city rather than come to us. So once a player turns you down I'd NEVER go back in for him again. Good luck 🤞 tomorrow Matty mate love the channel whole family does 👍👌 ⚫⚪ ⚫⚪

  29. Paul Garside

    Perhaps Eddie's going to have to review our high press style..the fitness levels required and its toll on the body requires longer recovery time which you don't get playing in Europe hence injuries

Los comentarios están cerrados.