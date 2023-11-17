I think it’s time I am honest to you about my Newcastle United content…

I am making huge changes to my YouTube Channel after having time to think about my direction #newcastle #nufc #championsleague
Have a deeper dive into the fans in terms of the fans who are travelling and what they do to get to matches (a bit like you) but from a different angle.
Keep up the hotel 🏨 inspections best on YouTube, keep the hard graft up …. Adam P the Tyne & Wear legend 👍🏻👍🏻👍🏻
I like your videos Adam, you've been great to watch over the years. As fans i think we want to see Newcastle content more than anything else, that's what we're here for, and proably the reason why you started this to begin with, to bring us newcastle content we wouldnt normally see. Some of the more recent videos overnight blogs have changed, and maybe not as interesting, watching you in the arcades in bournmouth wasnt that exciting 😀 Defo agree that content can be different, but you're good at what you do, you're a good presenter keep the content simple and informative on the club and you'll be onto a winner. 💯
U wanna get some merch sorted bud , couple of T shirts with ya sayins on it ,
Good ideas Adam, need to see more of you and Roobenstein. Perhaps you could both do weekly predictions videos or something along those lines.
Only thing that's missing is live vlogs or streams so more interaction with supporters
As a newcastle fan just bide your time we will b up there very soon with all the awards keep going Adam ⚫️⚪️⚫️⚪️👍
Adam your channel is superb, the improvements you wish to see will come, be patient.
Wouldn't mind a perve at your latest bit of crumpet to be fair…
Still number one Adam love the channel
I would enjoy seeing you do skits as Eddie and the players. Check out Kallmekris for some inspiration of how to create a story flipping between characters and how a single costume prop can define a new character. Something else to consider is collaborations because you bring your audiences together and maximize viewership
Hi Adam with my channel I cover Newcastle United first Music second Cryptocurrency and special days to spread out content to non football fans kind regards Paul
Yeah you definitely need to go out of your comfort zone
IMO best Toon fan channel on YouTube, would even watch if you branched out of NUFC alone
Divvint knaa aboot deeing shorts but lives with opposition might be better?
Adam, just a bit of advice if you want to do media work like the other lads. I'm not a geordie, but I lived in Newcastle for 25 years. When I first started watching you, I found it very difficult to understand you because you have an extremely strong geordie accent which a non geordie would find impossible to understand. Try to talk a bit slower and pronounce your words more clearly if you want to get known beyond Tyneside, because you have a really good personality for the media.
Adam, you’ve done an amazing job of building your channel we love the content in our house and we all wait for it too… you will go from strength to strength ❤
Exscellent as usual Adam
Adam, be careful that you don’t alienate your older viewers with ‘flashy’ tick tic sh*t!
I like you style , it’s unique and passionate , don’t change your content for clout.
Check out true Geordie podcast#118 see what you think takes your mind off sport for a few minutes
Just keep up the good work Adam
Hi Adam your looking at correct avenues,look up gematria and q as Newcastle have so many q numbers combination of 1/3/5/7/9/
Players number time on pitch goals scored and conceded include seconds ect how many clean sheets did pope keep last season ,muggy had alot of good examples also when you burn out change is sometimes a good break also ,keeps me busy but I don't go further than my bedroom at the moment due to illness for 35 year but will get sorted soon keep going mate keeps me up to date thankyou
i like your stuff. if you are looking to improve talk fcb is an excellent channel you should have a look for inspiration. he uses premier pro. keep up the good work
I actually feel spoiled as a Newcastle fan with the amount of great content creators focussed on the club. I don't really want any of them, including Adam to change. Saying that, by all means add more etc, but don't lose the personality and integrity – not that I think it's likely or anything. Keep doing what you're doing. You are very much appreciated. I know nothing about the professional side of what you do, but I would suggest that you let changes be gradual and not too forced.
Stay away from tiktok, its noting but a Chinese brainwashing spy app
I really love your content and watch about 90% of your videos when they drop. Taking stock of what you have done Adam, 2 years ago you decided to be a full-time YouTuber and 2 years later you are nominated for an award – that's an absolutely huge accomplishment. Rome wasn't built in a day. Keep at it and learn from the best and you will thrive.
Hi Adam met you at the Burnley game when we beat them 2-0 cheers for the picture very humble guy! I use to make YouTube videos and I think one of the things that are missing from your channel is a intro 🤷♂️ this might encourage the range of audience that your trying to interact with! Ps I prefer your content the the magpie channel but that’s just my preference! Keep it up Adam 👍
Brilliant that you're thinking about doing more + exploring TikTok/Shorts etc. but also be proud of what you've achieved. Watch your first few videos, then newest videos – the difference in quality/presenting is staggering. You don't fluke 50,000 subscribers – that comes with consistency, dedication + people wanting to watch your content. Don't be too harsh on yourself mate – keep up the good work.
Adam Pearson live streams! Here we go
Thank god – I thought you were off to a funeral . . . .
We enjoy your content – gratuitously watching you wandering about the sticky underbelly of football – old buggers like me enjoy the bedbugs
!!!!!!
All the Newcastle content creators deserved a prize last night for all the hard work and amazing content they put out regularly for us fans keep up the amazing work AdamP don't over think things mate if it wasn't for the amazing content we wouldn't be here you've done amazing to get where you are
Can't believe ya didn't get even in top 3 at content awards a watch all ya videos me dad does too a also watch roobenstein and the magpie channel and in my opinion your channel is the best ya constantly on the road following nufc wherever they are going anywhere in the world doing that is a major commitment people might think that it is easy to do what ya doing then making a 10 min video to post on YouTube a have never done it myself but a can understand how hard it all will be when you decided to go full time you made a life changing commitment to the toon and ya should be proud of yaself pal and now you want to do more that just shows how committed you are there are some players in certain clubs not as committed as you are to doing this just keep up the good work pal even if ya content didn't change it wouldn't stop me watching everything you post
Good luck with it all matey #nufc4life
You doing great job Adam
We want some lives
The only place I get my info from
Wor Adam ⚫⚪⚫⚪⚽
Glad to hear you're jumping on shorts and doing skits. Let's collab in the future?
Cheers Adam I've enjoyed watching your videos on match days home an away 😀 sos you you missed out at the awards in Liverpool, good luck on the new look blogs you are planning 👍 don't stretch your self to far take care
Love to see you do more colabs with other channels … you all have great stuff and great differences … keep up the good work all toon CC are No1
Great Adam, you can still use my gate as a location setting.🤣 rent free.🤣
Keep at it Adam Lad. You are doing a great job
Always respect the time and effort you put in Adam 🖤🤍
Such a shame you didn’t get anything though 😢 I agree with you Adam we did need this international break hopefully we will get a couple of players back