NUFC TRANSFER NEWS | NEWCASTLE TO TRIGGER SERHOU GUIRASSY'S £15.2m RELEASE CLAUSE?

Newcastle United will look to bring in a striker in January and could target VfB Stuttgart’s 27-year-old Guinea forward Serhou Guirassy, who is reported to have a £15.2m release clause.
A new name to me Chris! And bizarrely cheap! A big yes from me.
He doesn't fit the 'young' side of our model, but definitely a needs-must with class!
👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽
Every time someone is mentioned someone else seems to go for them maybe it's time to keep quiet so other teams don't go them
definitely need a striker like that we'll probably get him for 20 mill easy
Honestly never heard of this kid before this video but just seen his clips and I agree, he does remind me of Cissé
We desperately need another striker. One who can bring in other players. Wilson is a magnificent natural goalscorer but he isn't as effective as Isak is at allowing other players to play off him
Jazzy new “this is the news background”, oooh! Will you get a stack of printer paper and shuffle it at the end to give it that little flourish? 😂
Top video but could he do it in the Premier league as the bundesliga is a different ball game.
Well done Chris!