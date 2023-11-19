PHILLIPS FAVOURS TOON | AND A BETTER FIT THAN TONALI?

Kalvin Phillips is reported to prefer a move to Newcastle in January, with a loan to buy move being the option available to Eddie Howe. And is Phillips a better fit than Sandro Tonali? What would this mean for the Italian’s future at the club?
I think we still got the best to see from tonali. Obviously he new what was coming playing with knowing what is coming must have been shit for himself. He will come bk with that weight of his shoulders.
Bruno 1 million percent doesn't want to play number 8. Howe wants him to be involved in the attacks, but Bruno doesn't want to run himself into persistent injuries. Hence the 100 mill release clause – he wants out if it's a choice between running up and down as a number 8 or going somewhere where he can be a proper 6.
I could be wrong but I think Tonali was brought to the club so we could control games with UCL in mind. Philips is definitely an Eddie Howe player, and he can stop the transitions that hurt us.
Can somebody please tell me what Phillips offers us or anybody else? he's a nothing player, wasting our money
I disagree wholly. Sandro is way better than Philips.
He runs around like a headless chicken and doesn't know what to do once he actually gets the ball.
He's shite at passing and has no pace, never rated him at Leeds either.
How he gets in the England squad ahead of Longstaff is beyond me, the fuzzy haired wazzoc is shite I don't want him at my club.
He was good at Leeds but appears average now
I think he would thrive at the Toon in the DM role. Push Bruno further up and Kalvin would get the crowd going and the Newcastle fans energy would bring the best out of Kalvin Phillips tbh and he’s got Eddie Howe player wrote all over him. It could certainly work and at best we have another DM in the squad Bruno would help out in the midfield too with Joe Linton playing off the forwards
Yeah, I like Phillips. Loan to buy is the only way around FFP
Totally agree m8 that Phillips would be an ideal fit – but could NUFC afford to buy him in January given financial fair play?
The fact tonali hasnt apologised to the fans has pissed me off.. Sitting on his arse on full pay for 10 months..the new waste 9f money aka… Hugo viana
Better players than Philips , we haven't got 4-6 months for him to get back to championship form!
We didn’t think Tonali would be that number 6. Anybody who’s watched seria A knows Tonali would play anywhere across a 3 in midfield and his preferred is on the right side
Don't believe anything anyone says anymore untill player on pitch hold up his shirt it's all pie in the sky look at the lists of player that come out before window that are dead set on joining toon they all ready bought houses there kids are all ready in toon schools only for them to never been interested in toon Maddison perfect example
FFP and the EPL are watching everyone. They have the f*"king Magellan telescope on NUFC.. 😂
Tonali knew what he done and we wouldn't have got him from AC if they didn't know. He is a good player and owes us now.
Kalvin Phillips coming to the Toon wll ruin his international career with donkey face in charge but I will tek the two.
I don’t think it will be the last we see of Tonali. I think the clubs smarter than that these days. I think we knew about the betting thing. Signed him at a good price to ultimately be Bruno’s replacement when Barca or Real come knocking in a season or 2
Could you ever imagine milan making a cheeky bid to buy him back at a cut price ???
Just loan for 6 months then are optioyare open again for the summer, dont need to jump into the first thing like a tramp on chips
Are we still paying Tonali, I sure hope not, yes WE signed him but we didn't make him gamble, if anything should be on minimum wage.
🎯👏
Nowhere near as quick/ fast as Tonali.. He's on a different level in that area.. Tonali has made a mistake just like all of us. He'll be back stronger and will be ❤ed at Newcastle.
tomali is coming back next season and looking forward to it tbh
Tonalis guna make all you people supporting him look like idiots.
Hes lied from the start, Italians dont generally play their best abroad, hes overated, & hes jepordised Toons most important season for 20 years – f**k Tonali…..twat!!!
He doesn't impress me .
Phillips would be a fantastic signing for us loan to buy would be even better getting regular football would improve his game no end and get him back to the quality midfielder he was at the Euros
The good news is once man city and Chelsea get relegated ( I think they will) we will be in a good place to really challenge. I'm not sure we will ever have the finances to completely compete ( ffp doing what it's intended to do) with liVARpool while our owners keep plowing mega money buying their pensioners! Definitely take Phillip's lol , woke up grumpy 😡 ere 😂
I really can't see what all the fuss is about him tbh. As for Tonali he needs to be chased he knew exactly what he was up to before he signed.
He his Bang Average
Think he will be a good fit in (our) howes squad a good solid number 6 ,wich tonali isnt in my opinion, i still think hes a quality player though.
Seems a good option (dare I say gamble?!😂) and ability to rotate longstaff who looked knackered and leggy. Cracking player but hopefully loan to buy includes some injury clause
Even if tonali was available, this would still be a quality signing.
I have this bad feeling that Tonali was signed as a long term replacement for Bruno, this stuff with his contract and the big Spanish sides sniffing around. I have doubts we'll have him for as long as we'd like.
FFP needs to be abolished…
Sorry but we are not forgetting about Tonali. He is our player, we support him and he’ll come back stronger than ever l 💪 I’d have Phillips though. We desperately need options in the anchor position
A definite yes from me. I've bleeped on for a couple of years about a DM. Tonali is a quality player, with issues. He's not a 6 IMO.
IF we land KP (🤞) then in 10 mouths Tonali returns, we'll have a world class midfield.
We need somebody now though, not for the future. I actually live in Italy, and from my experience, I'm very cynical about Tonali.
Howe would be an idiot to trust Tonali again after he lied his way into the team. I wouldn't even have him on the training ground or anywhere near the other lads. He'll gamble again if he isn't already doing it. Send him back where he came from. Harsh? YOU BET I'M HARSH ,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,, AND PISSED OFF BIG TIME. GET HIM GONE.
Hopefully we get Him on loan then in the Summer we get him😅
decent player but never gets a game, gotta wonder about attitude if happy just to sit on the bench.
we arent buying the player he was at leeds, we buying guy who never plays!!! 30 mill max on transfer
Can’t agree with your thoughts on Tonali. You don’t know how Howe has decided to play him,I thought the same but we don’t know what happens in training. For me with the betting problem in his mind it’s going to effect his game. Howe I’m sure knows the player better than us , so let’s support him and not give bad press
Loan to buy seems a sensible route, got to think about that FFP. Plus I think he wants to get out before City are relegated to the North West Counties Football League with their cumulative 1,150 point deduction…