Get ready for another thrilling episode as Paul, Billy, and Alex dive deep into the latest Newcastle United Transfer Show! Tonight, the lads are back to bring you the second part of their exclusive analysis, discussing potential signings and the impact they could have on the squad.

🌟 Player Analysis: The team scrutinises more players linked to Newcastle United, breaking down their strengths, weaknesses, and overall contribution to the squad.

⚽️ Transfer Buzz: Stay in the loop with the latest transfer rumours and updates surrounding the club. Who’s on the radar, and who could be the next star to join the Magpies?

Join the conversation with fellow Toon Army members in the comments section as Paul, Billy, and Alex share their insights, opinions, and predictions for the upcoming transfers. Whether you’re a die-hard Newcastle fan or a football enthusiast, this episode is a must-watch for anyone craving in-depth discussions on the beautiful game.

Business enquiries: pd.toonreview@gmail.com

The Toon Review are proud to be sponsoring Westerhope United U10’s Football Team for next season and the foreseeable future.

