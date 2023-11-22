Gabby's Bold Prediction: Newcastle United Eyeing Kalvin Phillips and Aaron Ramsdale in January? 🔥⚽

What does the future hold for Eddie Howe’s Newcastle United? talkSPORT’s Alan Brazil and Gabby Agbonlahor have their say!
Enjoyed this YouTube video? 😍
Subscribe here:
Check out some of talkSPORT’s MOST POPULAR content 🔥
⚽ HEATED DEBATE! Simon Jordan & Graeme Souness CLASH over Erik ten Hag’s treatment of Man United player Cristiano Ronaldo
⚽ Simon Jordan has his say on Gary Neville working for Qatar-based BeIN Sports during the 2022 World Cup
⚽ Ben Foster says Edwin Van Der Sar would do minimal training and still be ready to play for Manchester United
⚽ Simon Jordan GOES IN on Gary Neville for his Man Utd vs Liverpool commentary
⚽ Rudiger intermediary Saif Rubie makes bombshell Chelsea claims and clashes with Simon Jordan
⚽ Academy Award Winner Gary Oldman is baffled by Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney’s purchase of Wrexham
⚽ INCREDIBLE CLASH! Ray Parlour and Robbie Lyle get HEATED over claims AFTV want Arsenal to LOSE!
⚽ Ben Foster tells talkSPORT that the Premier League would have ‘sued’ him if he recorded the games he played for Watford
⚽ Simon Jordan and Graeme Souness CLASH over Daniel Levy’s role at Tottenham
⚽ Simon Jordan GOES IN on Jurgen Klopp for calling out Gabby Agbonlahor
⚽ Simon Jordan argues that Manchester City do spend FAR MORE than Liverpool and other Premier League clubs
⚽ Simon Jordan reacts to Chelsea owner Todd Boehly’s suggestion of a North vs South Premier League All-Star game
⚽ Is Manchester City’s Erling Haaland better than Tottenham’s Harry Kane? talkSPORT’s Graeme Souness thinks he could be!
⚽ Simon Jordan doesn’t think Steven Gerrard has the ability to be a manager in the Premier League
🖥️ talkSPORT’s Website: /
📲 talkSPORT’s Twitter:
📷 talkSPORT’s Instagram:
👤 talkSPORT’s Facebook:
📱 talkSPORT’s Tik Tok:
🔴 Download the talkSPORT app HERE! –
🔎 Want to see if you feature on our YouTube channel? Check out our Best talkSPORT callers playlist:
#eddiehowe
#newcastleunited
#nufc
#talkSPORT
#PremierLeague
a mayor selección de Camisetas de fútbol baratas está en eBay ✓ Compra equipaciones de fútbol y más al mejor precio ✓ ¡Con opción de envío gratis
I doubt if Neves would come back so soon, given he'll immediately be hit with a hefty tax bill.
And Newcastle have never so much as indicated they are interested in the Player, so the stupid vote means nothing!!
What a fool, we have pope why would we want ramsdale?
I don't even think we will go for Neves, I think its just the media getting carried away with themselves.
These pundits are awful. Paid big bucks to be on radio, zero research or understanding. They’ve not bothered to read the Everton sanction report.
Newcastle trying to sign another goalkeeper when they’ve got Pope and Debravka, need to keep within financial fair play and have 8 outfield players on lengthy injuries? It’s nonsense.
Iam no Everton fan do nt particularly like their fans but it cant be right that they are being singled out for punishment. Any club that has been found to be doing things illegally should be treated the same way
United will batter Everton
Thr crazy part is this is all about Newcastle, when they are thr only multi owned club NOT to do this 😂 prem is shook af about newcastle, its hilarious
I doubt Newcastle will loan anyone from the Saudi league if they can buy the player they want elsewhere but if it comes to 10PM on January deadline day and they dont have what they need then i can see Yasir Al-Rumayyan calling up a few Saudi league players to tell them to get their winter woolies packed up because they are going to the Toon
If a person commits a crime, how far does justice go back…FOREVER….Justice is NOT time barred
Don't need a GK needed a striker since the misfiring Chris wood left as Wilson and isak are often injured. And not a striker that is a makeshift winger. A real striker. Also a loan to cover for tonali til summer is all needed as committing to a signing in Jan would take up summer funds😊
Everton’s punishment will have gained them a lot of new fans….
Why when he can go to Brentford for £10k less a week?
I have a bold prediction….Gabby won't say anything relevant for quite some time yet…
Good news for everybody 🎉😂
Why concentrate on Newcastle? NUFC have never mentioned Neves. Not once. Clubs trading with other clubs who have same owners has been going on for years!!! This is just lazy journalism.
Saudi teams havnt bought loads of good players to loan them to Newcastle…. doubt we'll get one. Total paranoia & media hype
As an NUFC fan i'd rather have a keeper who can stop the ball going in the net rather than one that cant but is good with their feet. Same as i like my full backs to be defenders first and attacking is a bonus. Old fasioned i know.
I don't understand how FFP won't be affected if Newcastle pay 500 grand a week to a player on loan?
So the Saudi clubs buy top players knowing that they can loan them back to their mates in 6 months. Football is being destroyed
Benzema, neves, savic and kante, WELCOME TO THE TOON
Make the them £100m for Rambo and DON’T sell to those CROOKS CHELSEA COYG ❤️❤️❤️
It isn't that Newcastle can now sign players on loan from clubs owned by PiF. It's a continuation of the rule that you've all ignored and been perfectly fine with for years.
Now Newcastle can, as well, do what has been done for years.
ALL TEAMS CAN SIGN FROM SAUDI! Newcastle won't tho.
If that’s the case we have to make them pay big for Ramsdale,
The only way to stop this is if the fans vote with their feet and wallets. Very few will, so the corruption will continue.
I agree that it is doubtful that the PIF Saudi clubs will be willing to lose their players mid season. It would be great for us with all our injuries but maybe a pipedream.
Half the teams now are under multi team ownership anyway!
When neves went to Saudi, it was said months ago that it's a way for Newcastle to get around ffp.
Typical cheating Arabs.
Sorry to say, man, city is good. you're disregarding the cheating.
Man city would not be where they are now without cheating. You have to look at everything.
Phillips is 28 and nearly 2 years of his prime wasted at city.
Do your homework Sanchez at Chelsea isn’t he performing as one of the best keepers in the league!! Gabby?
Gabby is so thick isn’t he 😂, if someone murders somebody they don’t get away with it because it wasn’t discovered for 15 years 😂
Man City have so many counts against them that if they dont get a huge points deduction or demotion then its a farce. Everton arent even coming close to the trouble Chelsea and City have got.
As for Spurs and Defoe. Im sure if they do them for anything then we will see more stuff too. But you cant treat some clubs different to others just because they have financial clout.
They wont hit City with a rescinding of titles but they have to dock them massively. Otherwise Everton are being treated totally unfairly. We cant watch City win more stuff before they get punished if its all going to count. Cheats aren't supposed to prosper.
😮
As long as I am there city isn't going anywhere
The woke tory media hold Phillips in the same regard as prime Pirlo, will be interesting to see who he's linked to.
Gabby showing he doesn't understand the Everton situation at all. They brought the issue up themselves and evidence was clear and easy to prove. In his position you'd think he'd have looked into a big story for 40 seconds to know the details
Everyone obsessed with Newcastle. They are the only multi club that has not loaned anyone. Running scared.
Gabby is G⚽️d’s Gift 🎁‼️🙄😆
Wherever Kalvin Phillips ends up he needs to leave Man City if he wants regular game time I would’ve it’s jeopardising his place in the England squad but that’s clearly not the case he does need game time can Newcastle provide that game time for him I’m saying maybe
Ramsdale doesn’t start ahead of Nick Pope he’s been class for the toon this season so why would he move up north to sit on the bench and be in exactly the same position as he was at Arsenal?
Just newcastle yeah?
So in theory Saudi clubs can buy up players and then just loan them to Saudi owned Newcastle? Why have the clubs voted to allow this? 😂