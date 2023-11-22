NEWCASTLE MAKE FFP MOVE! | TOON LOOKING AT KVARATSKHELIA! | NUFC NEWS

📣 Welcome to The Toon Review – Your Ultimate Source for Newcastle United Daily News! 📣
In today’s episode, our host Paul dives deep into the latest buzz surrounding Newcastle United. Get ready for an insightful update on the Toon’s strategic moves to enhance Financial Fair Play (FFP), ensuring a promising future for the club. 🏰⚽
🔄 Is Kvaratskhelia coming to the Toon? 🔄 We’ve got the inside scoop on the Napoli player’s status and how he’s back on Newcastle’s radar. Don’t miss out on the exciting transfer speculations that could shape the team’s dynamics!
🤕 Worried about Fabian Schar’s fitness? Fret not! Paul brings you the latest on Schar’s condition and whether he’ll be fit for the upcoming weekend clash. Stay tuned for updates on the defensive front!
🌍 And the burning question: Is Ruben Neves staying in Saudi? 🌍 Uncover the truth behind the rumours circulating about Neves’ future with Newcastle United. The midfield maestro’s fate is hanging in the balance, and we’ve got the details you need.
🔥 Join us for another thrilling episode of The Toon Review, where passion meets analysis, and the pulse of Newcastle United beats stronger than ever! 🔥 Don’t forget to like, share, and subscribe to stay on top of all the breaking news and exclusive insights. Howay the lads! ⚫⚪
#nufc #ToonReview #FootballNews
Business enquiries: pd.toonreview@gmail.com
The Toon Review are proud to be sponsoring Westerhope United U10’s Football Team for next season and the foreseeable future.
Great Kvaratskhelia is an awesome player if we can get player like Bowen,Watkins,Neves that will be a great add on for NUFC plus 1 centre back 1 left back 1 forward also my wish list for Christmas… to January windows 🤩🖤🤍🖤🤍💯
CHELSEA WILL WIN REGARDLESS TO WHAT NEWCASTLE DO NEXT
He’d be quality
This would be a dream signing, but being realistic I think we are probably down the pecking order for a player of that calibre, we would be competing with the likes of Man City and Real Madrid.
Yo Paul
Let's not forget, Chelsea are in the shit with spending and have huge legal ramifications coming to them, not to mention Manchester City who look like they have broke financial regulations.. Enough so the Police are involved in a criminal investigation..
Our time will come, we are a global brand.. I've lived in the EU and America and Newcastle Utd, Kevin Keegan remain close to many a persons heart around the world as does Newcastle Brown. It's a passion thing, bordering on religion and Newcastle are almost unique in this.. Detroit is cars, Tennessee is Elvis! Newcastle Upon Tyne is the Industrial Revolution and the religion of football, smokes, beer and the understanding, we all die and might as well enjoy life to the utmost..
Ekiteke will sign this time on loan
Vote went our way keep up the great work big lad 🖤🤍🖤🤍🖤🤍
We don’t have money for him lets be honest.
He is a fckn deeeeeeemon of a player 🇬🇪 and it’s ’Big Game’ time for Danny Ash baby 😂
Then Newcastle need to follow Liverpool in there nivia and Gillette deals to get brand exsposure
Question Paul kavadonna is a left forward/ winger so where does Gordon go cause kava is right footed left winger who walks through defences
The vote failed Newcastle are free to sign sauldi players on loan 13/7 lost by 1 vote needed 14 to clear
Looking forward to the rage after loan and sponsorship PL rule changes didn't pass today. Get in!
BREAKING: Premier League clubs have voted against ban on clubs loaning players from within the same ownership group.
It means Newcastle can sign players on loan from PIF owned clubs — and same for other clubs like Crystal Palace with Lyon and similar situations.
Would we really be looking at him considering ffp and the fact we just got Gordon & Barnes???
Sky sports reporting 13 – 7 in the share holders meeting we can still loan players from saudi
All good for loan players in January Paul voted against the new rule great news
Good vid❤😊
Kvaratskhelia???!!!! Wow. Don't think it'll happen, yet..but one can dream I suppose. We need a striker first before any of the likes of these superstars coming in. ◼️◻️
Kvaratshelia gurresey and cheisa would be three excellent choices would be worth it I haven't been wrong yet
Gallagher is a pressing monster and a Eddie Howe player. Pochettino loves him.
Neves is also a pure cdm not like tonali
Dont ever put your money betting on newcastle utd winning in each game.. U will ruin your club.. Match fixing is real..
Any jobs Paul please
Trust me bring someone else cheaper, like gouriri
Will be isak back for chelsea or psg
OOOH it happens with other clubs fella just calm down
I’d love to have him mate but I don’t think we could afford him even if Napoli would let him go
If I was a suspicious person,,,not that I am,,,but if I was I would be wondering if the announcement of Neves staying might be just created to cool down clubs decision when voting.
Left winger? not a position that's a priority.
Hoping this new guy brings The Toons to USA more often 🤙🏾
If I were to believe half of the rumours from the various NUFC fan channels then Newcastle United would have more signings than Chelsea.
In January id sell Wilson if we get 30 million for him we have done well and it frees up 80 million of FFP money if what i believe is correct. Eddie needs to get more ruthless ans start selling some of the Ashley players that can fetch a fee if we want to progress.
He'll be a real gem for us
The Director of Partnerships is looking for a Head of Partnerships. Jobs for the boys!!