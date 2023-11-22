Simon Jordan REACTS to Premier League Clubs Voting AGAINST Banning Loans Between Associated Clubs 🔥

TalkSPORT’s Simon Jordan reacts to Premier League clubs coming to the conclusion of voting against a ban on loans between associated clubs.
Enjoyed this YouTube video? 😍
Subscribe here:
Check out some of talkSPORT’s MOST POPULAR content 🔥
⚽ HEATED DEBATE! Simon Jordan & Graeme Souness CLASH over Erik ten Hag’s treatment of Man United player Cristiano Ronaldo
⚽ Simon Jordan has his say on Gary Neville working for Qatar-based BeIN Sports during the 2022 World Cup
⚽ Ben Foster says Edwin Van Der Sar would do minimal training and still be ready to play for Manchester United
⚽ Simon Jordan GOES IN on Gary Neville for his Man Utd vs Liverpool commentary
⚽ Rudiger intermediary Saif Rubie makes bombshell Chelsea claims and clashes with Simon Jordan
⚽ Academy Award Winner Gary Oldman is baffled by Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney’s purchase of Wrexham
⚽ INCREDIBLE CLASH! Ray Parlour and Robbie Lyle get HEATED over claims AFTV want Arsenal to LOSE!
⚽ Ben Foster tells talkSPORT that the Premier League would have ‘sued’ him if he recorded the games he played for Watford
⚽ Simon Jordan and Graeme Souness CLASH over Daniel Levy’s role at Tottenham
⚽ Simon Jordan GOES IN on Jurgen Klopp for calling out Gabby Agbonlahor
⚽ Simon Jordan argues that Manchester City do spend FAR MORE than Liverpool and other Premier League clubs
⚽ Simon Jordan reacts to Chelsea owner Todd Boehly’s suggestion of a North vs South Premier League All-Star game
⚽ Is Manchester City’s Erling Haaland better than Tottenham’s Harry Kane? talkSPORT’s Graeme Souness thinks he could be!
⚽ Simon Jordan doesn’t think Steven Gerrard has the ability to be a manager in the Premier League
🖥️ talkSPORT’s Website: /
📲 talkSPORT’s Twitter:
📷 talkSPORT’s Instagram:
👤 talkSPORT’s Facebook:
📱 talkSPORT’s Tik Tok:
🔴 Download the talkSPORT app HERE! –
🔎 Want to see if you feature on our YouTube channel? Check out our Best talkSPORT callers playlist:
#talkSPORT
#premierleague
#simonjordan
#chelsea
#manchestercity
#newcastleunited
Comprar Camisetas de fútbol para adultos y niños desde 15 € y camisetas oficiales de equipos de fútbol. Clica y Recoge GRATUITO en tienda.
The interesting one I don't really see being spoken about is that the teams that were reported as being the 7 that voted against the ban were said to be Manchester City, Chelsea, Everton, Sheffield United, Wolverhampton Wanderers, Burnley and Nottingham Forest.
So…with the vote being 13-7, that would actually indicate that Newcastle voted for the ban, along with Crystal Palace who were also cited as a team that this would benefit, what with John Textor being on the board of Palace, Lyon, Botafogo and RWD Molenbeek
Jordan never gets anything right
Simon is right lets say 65% of the time the other times when he isnt he tries to use big grammar to bamboozle the opposition, if there was another simon jordan there he will bringing Simons argument down with ease
Dont mention Cartels in front of Jim 😂😂😂
Its a matter of national security. Clubs with arab blood money ties should be sanctioned. Do it like the yanks 👍👍👍
now the uk government should step in, i agree with Simon
If you don't understand why this is bad for English football (or any club regulated by FFP) then you are simply not educated in business or football. Simon is right. I found the last comment by a Newcastle fan absolutely hilarious, it's not just they've accepted the Saudi blood money but they're bathing in it and only want more chances to exploit it.
These loans have gone on for years its only become an issue when Newcastle might have loaned a player because they are challenging the "big 6"
Simon's argument is flawed. A club can only have 2 loan players. Newcastle for example already have Lewis Hall on loan for the season so they could only bring in 1 player on loan even if it was 2, is 2 players going from Saudi to Newcastle on loan going to make that much of a difference?
only player we need to borrow from saudi is mitrovic lol
every club can get a sister club in an non-FFP league and make those clubs buy expensive players for them. brilliant workaround
Newcastle never wanted neves. They got exactly what they wanted a rise from all the teams against them including Simon Jordan well done Simon for taking the bait. 👏👏👏😂😂
As a Forest supporter we voted against the ban purely out of self interest as our owner also owns Olympiakos and there's a lot of movement between the two clubs. Disappointing but not surprising.
Newcastle being dragged through the mud in this, yet they haven’t even done anything. Watford have done this for years, never an issue. All of a sudden it’s as if Newcastle came up with the idea
Well as soon as newcastle was took over they put rules in place to restrict newcastle spending money to protect top six
Not a Newcastle Problem and the headline is “Newcastle Can Loan Saudi Players” 😂
In the name of Allah, we invite you to worship Allah alone, so say: I bear witness that there is no god but Allah and I bear witness that Muhammad is the Messenger of Allah. These words make you a servant of Allah …… ………. ………..
What you talking about….you can't just sell players for over inflated prices to a club owned by the same group……transfers are reviewed for market value as per Alan St Maximum….which in reality was under valued considering some of the fees paid for has beens like Henderson.
Day after day all you hear on talksport is how unfair the Saudis are…..and yet to date nufc have done absolutely nothing wrong…..all crying about something that hasn't happened
It's not a decision Mr Jordan, it's a vote
Simon telling billionaires they are wrong.ha ha ha a …such a bitter bitter man.
Nottingham Forest owner that first comes to mind how many times you see players transfer from Forest to Olympiacos or vice versa on loan or for "undisclosed fee"
It’s all just a smokescreen to persuade the government that any independent oversight isn’t needed for football
“Let us carry on policing ourselves. Can’t you see we are addressing all those naughty things you’ve been concerned by? “
Talk nonsense this lot, still have to pay fair market value just like all the other deals in and out of Saudi so far.
Talking absolute bullshit Simon.
Loved the last question Simon trying to stutter his way through an answer before admitting he doesn't know. If he's that passionate should he not know what he's talking about instead of blagging it?
Nothing to do with Newcastle, give it a rest. You lot and your legacy media friends screwed up with your fake rumours.
I hope Newcastle make the absolute best of it, and really upset you lot.
Rules should not be changed in the middle of a season.Change the rules before a season kicks off and its clear to all.Doing it mid season is trying to close the gate after the horse has bolted..
Newcastle are so under the EPL microscope that they had to sell ASM on the cheap. Liverpool gained big style from Saudi money when it suited, yet dont want Newcastle to
What a load of Bull S*it, a change of rules mid season -how does this not stifle things, what a plant.
Nottm Forest are massive
What the point in voting if you have to "conform"
Good there should be around ffp like Chelsea arsenal man u city spurs that's not right what have Everton done wrong really
Media hype – Saudis havnt paid hundreds of milions for players to loan them to Newcastle. Big fuss about nowt
Football is doomed
So Saudis could buy Mbappe for 300mil & loan him to Toon!!! Brilliant!!! HTLs 🏳🏴
XYZ-EEEEEEEEEEEE
Red bull.
Has Danny been asleep the last 20 years…..
It has 100% happened before. Look at Lampard going to new york then being loaned straight back
This whole fifa fair play is garbage. The Galactico was started by Juventus in Italy, Madrid in Spain and in Chelsea and Man City in England. The minute Saudi bought New Castle, the started crying about it being a monstrosity. Why? Wouldn't your league benefit from having better teams? Even on European level, other than City, Chelsea and Liverpool, other English teams are not up to par.
Still waiting for the day when Simon will express an opinion that is against Liverpool.
Simon is bang on 👌