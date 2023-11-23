JAMIE CARRAGHER REPLIES TO ME! Carra Hits Back!!

Become a member of The Magpie Channel TV –
He only did this cause he was getting stuff about him spitting on a wee lass! And he hates having that come up!
He also threatened another ex footballer when they brought it on TV!
His response holds no water either. Villa own several clubs but voted for the ban. Man Utd and Nice will have the same owner, they voted for the ban. In January you can sign whoever you want for whatever position you want, we haven't been granted special permission to sign someone outside the transfer window like he's making out.
I was absolutely disgusted at the crap that came out of his mouth tbh! That overlap was all about hating Newcastle. I hope Paul merson gives him it because nothing in that conversation was about addiction, ignorant arsehole!!!
Has tonalii actually came out saying he's got a gambling problem?
Cara was dead wrong on his waffle. It is just that the establishment is rattled they could not suppress the toon with their usual dirty tricks. There is no way Tonali's situation would have been known before hand. We are not fucking mind readers. Cara needs to pipe down.
Your totally right Matty his comments bang out of order, people hide their addictions and players personal lives aren't part of any contract that i know but shows their scared of us and what we'll become.
Not sure where Carrigher is coming from, other than to get clicks. He is an ex footballer of limited intelligence still trying to make a buck from the game. Big up Matty 👍
My exact comment this morning on the overlap video on YouTube was what were we supposed to do give him a lie detector to see if he had a gambling problem
He shouldnt even have a tv pundit job after his disgusting action of gobbing on a girl in her dads car.Sky shouldve distanced themselves from him after that vile act
The stupidest part about what Carragher said is that Tonali was gambling in breach of the regulations.
Why would he or any other player ever admit that to the buying club, knowing he would receive a lengthy ban and damage a lucrative career?
The only way for Newcastle to know about that would be if someone told them, which isn't very likely to happen if the player has enough commonsense to know that telling people can result in a ban. That leaves Newcastle in the position of needing to sift through every detail of Tonali's finances, phone, and computer.
Is Carragher saying that sort of highly intrusive search is something that all other clubs do when buying a player? Because if he knows they don't, then why is expecting Newcastle to uphold a standard that he expects of no other club?
He's not bothered tho when Liverpool sell two old players for inflated prices to Saudi Arabia
People react to pundit opinions to badly … they're not there to lick our arses. Let's not be needy. Carragher is sound.
ALL FOOTBALLERS SHOULD USE A VPN, YA MISSING A TRICK MATTY,,GET A SPONSOR
But if you want you could sign a player permanently to cover Sandro?? What difference does it make
Caragher's a meff!
I wrote exactly the same thing this morning after watching it and even left a post stating so on the the video. Dodgy Milan and agent hiding it not our fault
the 'due diligence' thing is hilarious…
the trouble is.. when people are doing something they shouldn't be doing… they tend to keep it secret.. 🤣
Let's see if Carragher complains about the ludicrous Saudi money that Pool will get for Salah
This guy need a good hiding he’s lucky he didn’t get one when he spat on a child… scumbag shouldn’t be anywhere near the media that’s why I don’t watch any of that bollocks.
Oh dear what a surprise the scouser thinks it was very right that the PL had a vote aboot clubs loaning players blah blah😮😂😂 jog on ya numpty it failed…get ready big 6 is no more 😂we are coming for yous
I totally agree with you matty. When I watched that this morning I immediately had my heckles up from carraghers comments. He's lucky to have a job after spitting on members of the public, especially when it was filmed
What the fuck is wrong with Carra 😂
With you all the way matty.
Carragher is full of 💩 You support NUFC and the players. We support you Matty. ❤️
Shows they see these new channels pal well done you
Still a scruffy bin dipper.
Just Subscribed Again Matty Son…
…My Bank Is Having A Fucking Nightmare…
…Sorry 4 Saying The F Word Children…
Alreet Matty Son…
Carragher is a pathetic pundit, Everton fan as a kid,goes to show hes got no morals.
Al least maybe he responded respectfully although his earlier comment was so unright, unlike this “Merson” who used to say something with no respect of us and himself.
I was gonna put this comment on the previous vid, but then I saw this uploaded, and honestly, he's so wrong. He's saying something that WE MAY do. When it's not even confirmed that we'd do it.The PL in one sense could be voting on this yes, but the way he's framed it, is as if cause Tonali is banned, we're gonna auto go for Neves like this, when that's not the case at all. I don't get were these so called pundits, are coming out, as if it's set on that we're gonna loan Ruben Neves, as if it's a done deal, when it's not??? You'd think Neves is in a Toon top already with how the media has speculated.
Jamie carrager is a Newcastle fan.. He's never had a really bad word to say about us. He's always defended Newcastle.
Still a load of bollocks