PRESS CONFERENCE | Eddie Howe pre-Chelsea (H)

Eddie Howe speaks to the media ahead of the visit of Chelsea to St. James’ Park in the Premier League.
love ya Eddie xx
enviable top coach
Fantastic presentation.
The heavy breather is back
I can't understand the frustration from some fans at Eddie not wanting to give anything away. There is an advantage (however slight) as an opposition manager knowing which players to prepare for. I would have thought this was so obvious that it needn't be questioned. Simple 🤦🏽♂️
Come on Lads, lets end this incredible year in the bast way possible. Magpies will fight till end for sure
Howayyyy the lads
❤❤❤❤❤❤❤
Woohoo! Mics!!!! 🙌
I love the fact Eddie doesn't make excuses. We have been successful and this is the situation.
HWTL ⚫⚪
Eddie howe will show his brilliance tomorrow afternoon
👎👎👎👎👎👎👎👎👎👎 Newcastle 👎👎👎👎👎👎👎
Now after all
With all the money we have would be great if someone splashed out and bought some decent mics for the press to use.. can barely hear half the questions at these briefings
Hope the crowd up for it morra need big 3 points
Yer I think u can safely say any Saudi player over 200k a week are guna cum on loan to newcastle unless the Saudis will front sum of the wage
Love Eddie but their was no positives at all from that last game
Eddie what can you tell us about the game tomorrow? "Well we might be playing tomorrow, that is certainly a possibility. We shall take stock in the morning, probably go to the ground and if Chelsea are there we might play them, we might not, it is difficult to say for sure, we shall wait and see, maybe make a decision nearer the time."
Should be a cracking match.
Weve made only one mistake by not saving our strongest team for champ league shoulda used our b team in premier league
We are doing fine considering all situations handed to us, been a cruel year for us difficult draw in champions league and an awful draw leading to the quarter final of the cup then not to mention the injury list, which shows how hard its been I games to be were we are now.
No pressure this season is a test for us and allows is to see where improvements could be made in the future.
Mebs a dodgy spell with all the injuries, but we'll have a strong finish & we'll build for next season. HTLs 🏴🏳
Listen to me Newcastle Fans
Save this comment for the future
Newcastle are gonna qualify from the group stages
Can you tell us what the injury is? “No” haha love Eddie’s press conferences
Aston villa,brighton,west ham all coping with europe & league how is it we aint?
I find it funny the whole ‘Newcastle has an advantage, they can loan Saudi league players’ – it’s not that simple, you think we bring a player on loan that’s on £400k/week won’t ruin the squad moral or wage structure? Clueless some of the takes by the press
HWTL ◼️⬜️◼️⬜️
Those who’ve missed this on Fridays
👇🏽
Integrity,intelligent and a decent bloke,as well as a great manager of a great club👍
We Are United.
chelsea fan here. Tons of respect to Mr Howe👏 A young and underrated manager and career learning in the big leagues. Hope his given more respect by the owners
The questions lack any imagination.
Must do better.
Love this man
Up the toon hwtl 🎉