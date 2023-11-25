SAUDI LOAN$! The 5 players Newcastle could & should be targeting in the January transfer window…

Keith Downie picks the 5 Saudi Pro League players he reckons could end up on Newcastle’s radar when the transfer window opens.
Plus a look back at what emerged from today’s Eddie Howe press conference, where 9 or 10 players remain missing for the visit of Chelsea tomorrow…
Comprar Camisetas de fútbol para adultos y niños desde 15 € y camisetas oficiales de equipos de fútbol. Clica y Recoge GRATUITO en tienda.
You were in Eddie’s conference but you obviously didn’t listen to what he said, he stated they weren’t looking at signing anyone in January unless the deemed it necessary. Why do you think you know better.
Get a load in if only to annoy the so called "big six" teams who are trying everything in their power to keep us out of their closed shop, the fume will be glorious
cheating saudi's
Mini crisis of injuries.
Unless there is a way around these guys losing there tax bonus ( 2 years in Saudi) why would any of them come
Canny little Aladdins Cave with some decent riches there Keith.
Mitro would probably be up to come back.
I think if we intend to bring back a former NUFC player I would be delighted if we bring back Mikel Merino , he owes us a longer stint at the club and at his peak years now and quality he would absolutely improve our first team big time.
I think there's talk of kalvin Phillips from man city. .neves would be the main signing. And a striker. ..let's hope .we have a few tough games coming up. Maybe we need a good striker as Wilson is injury prone. So we need cover for isak. ..
Struggling to understand why the Saudi clubs would want to lose their top players when they're trying to raise interest in their own league 🤔
problems is the crazy wages ther all on in SA, if ther on fair wages i would offer them Tonali in straigt trade for Neves in Jan.
lol the Saudi teams arent a supermarket for you and they will never hand out their best players to anyone
HOPE CHELSEA WIN 😂😂😂
Mitrovic makes total sense from a tactical aspect. We like set pieces and crossing the ball a lot, especially from Trippier’s side. Not many strikers attack the ball better than Mitrovic, he is physically a nightmare for centre backs. Isak wants to link up play, drift and he can create his own chances. Wilson wants tap ins only. Mitrovic can fire us to EFL Cup glory with Isak’s help.
I think Neves is a shoe in and I would love to see the reprise of the Mighty Mitro. I cant see more than 2 being pursued unless Man City do decide to assist us 🙂
I hope our lads recover by January. But loan help would be useful.
January needs to hurry up. We need some help. If we can keep top 7 and build in January it could be another brilliant season.
I don’t think they’ll bother bringing anyone in from the Saudi Pro League. If only to give the Vs to the rest of the Prem.
Also, Mitrovic….”matured”? Really? He couldn’t do the Eddie Howes expectation of self discipline. (I thought he was banned anyway?).
Wouldn't it be a better idea to get Haaland, Salah, Rodri and Saliba on loan? Better players and probably lower wages too.
The most important transfer window since Dildogate
Bring maxi back!!
Very good choices Keith, myself I think that it will only be if things get much worse ie more injuries God knows with 10 out its bad enough that will be forced into doing these loans.Hope you are well.
Shout that again Keith? Nearly shit meself
Mitro
Bringing MITRO back Wud be the dream move for me
My man with the master plan !
Question: with the current injury's, should Newcastle look to sign 4 – 5 players in Jan to add strenght in all areas of the squad?, a 3rd striker is a must
They could bring in a maximum of 3 more loans.
Mitrovic😂😂😂
Vega a J7? Nope! But a quality play nonetheless.
Roger. Absolutely! Brazilian, and a great name!
Mitro at 29. Not sure.
None of these players are leaving Saudi. There reason for going there is the finances, and the tax-free status of their salaries when/if they stay in Suadi for 2 years.
Not a single journalist has had a big enough brain to realise leaving 6 months forfeits tax-free Saudi earnings, and flies in the face of the reason they all went there in the summer.
Hall is on loan, so are we only allowed 1 more loan.
Biggest media non story for a while this. Total 2+2=5 all this Newcastle and Saudi loan business.
This vid will be like 'a red rag to a bull' to certain (online) elements after this past week 😏;and as a NUFC fan,I am all for it ! 😂
Yes please and thank you, Laport, Neves and Mitrovic ❤️❤️ Holy it would be niiiiiice ❤️❤️ Imagine Isak and Mitro on top, every club would shake in there pants 💪💪
What needs to be remembered is who gets dropped from the 26 man squad, obviously we can take Tonali out of that equation but to keep the squad buoyant and happy we can't be bringing that many loan players in over January…
You forgot to mention Frank kessie , what a player
if you had to pick two keith who would you be bringing in from the 5 you have mentioned
Laporte couldn't sign for Newcastle I don't think because you can't play for 3 clubs in one season….he came on as a sub in Man Citys first game
Pardon my lack of knowledge, but what happens if NUFC take players on loan from Saudi in relation to their wages. If a player is getting 300k per week in Saudi, will they still get that on loan at NUFC & will NUFC pay it all. Surely they will not come to the premiership for less money & if that's the case, are the suggested players worth huge amounts to NUFC. Also, how will the contracted players already at NUFC react to being paid way less that a loan player?
You lost me at Mitrovic.
For me youre speaking pure jibba jabba.
A) why would any of these players want to come to play for Newcastle in a cold winter?
B) maybe their managers dont want them to come and are important for their team?
C) maybe they are loving life and them and their families are settled?
Its not as if they're coming for extra money?
Your by far the best sports presenter on sky and should be doing your own show ⚽️⚽️ but glad your with the Toon Army
I'd love benzema for half a season even if just for his experience and influence
Viega has already played for2 teams this season. Hes ineligible
Also Franc Kessie should be considered in midfield
Bring back maxi!
Roger Ibanez >>>>
Great shout on Mr Mitrovic, that would be fun when Newcastle draw Sunderland in the 3rd round of FA Cup.
nice one keith