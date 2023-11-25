SAUDI LOAN$! The 5 players Newcastle could & should be targeting in the January transfer window…





Keith Downie picks the 5 Saudi Pro League players he reckons could end up on Newcastle’s radar when the transfer window opens.

Plus a look back at what emerged from today’s Eddie Howe press conference, where 9 or 10 players remain missing for the visit of Chelsea tomorrow…



Comprar Camisetas de fútbol para adultos y niños desde 15 € y camisetas oficiales de equipos de fútbol. Clica y Recoge GRATUITO en tienda.