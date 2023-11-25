SAUDI LOAN$! The 5 players Newcastle could & should be targeting in the January transfer window…



Keith Downie picks the 5 Saudi Pro League players he reckons could end up on Newcastle’s radar when the transfer window opens.
Plus a look back at what emerged from today’s Eddie Howe press conference, where 9 or 10 players remain missing for the visit of Chelsea tomorrow…

49 comentarios en "SAUDI LOAN$! The 5 players Newcastle could & should be targeting in the January transfer window…

  1. brian upton

    You were in Eddie’s conference but you obviously didn’t listen to what he said, he stated they weren’t looking at signing anyone in January unless the deemed it necessary. Why do you think you know better.

  2. SteveRes

    Get a load in if only to annoy the so called "big six" teams who are trying everything in their power to keep us out of their closed shop, the fume will be glorious

  7. Biswajit Nag

    I think if we intend to bring back a former NUFC player I would be delighted if we bring back Mikel Merino , he owes us a longer stint at the club and at his peak years now and quality he would absolutely improve our first team big time.

  8. Ian Kirkpatrick

    I think there's talk of kalvin Phillips from man city. .neves would be the main signing. And a striker. ..let's hope .we have a few tough games coming up. Maybe we need a good striker as Wilson is injury prone. So we need cover for isak. ..

  9. Kev R

    Struggling to understand why the Saudi clubs would want to lose their top players when they're trying to raise interest in their own league 🤔

  10. Anders Willestofte

    problems is the crazy wages ther all on in SA, if ther on fair wages i would offer them Tonali in straigt trade for Neves in Jan.

  13. Ricky D

    Mitrovic makes total sense from a tactical aspect. We like set pieces and crossing the ball a lot, especially from Trippier’s side. Not many strikers attack the ball better than Mitrovic, he is physically a nightmare for centre backs. Isak wants to link up play, drift and he can create his own chances. Wilson wants tap ins only. Mitrovic can fire us to EFL Cup glory with Isak’s help.

  14. Dave Foot

    I think Neves is a shoe in and I would love to see the reprise of the Mighty Mitro. I cant see more than 2 being pursued unless Man City do decide to assist us 🙂

  16. RudgeDailyNews

    January needs to hurry up. We need some help. If we can keep top 7 and build in January it could be another brilliant season.

  17. Geordiedog

    I don’t think they’ll bother bringing anyone in from the Saudi Pro League. If only to give the Vs to the rest of the Prem.
    Also, Mitrovic….”matured”? Really? He couldn’t do the Eddie Howes expectation of self discipline. (I thought he was banned anyway?).

  21. Norvic Hindmarsh

    Very good choices Keith, myself I think that it will only be if things get much worse ie more injuries God knows with 10 out its bad enough that will be forced into doing these loans.Hope you are well.

  26. Capt P

    Question: with the current injury's, should Newcastle look to sign 4 – 5 players in Jan to add strenght in all areas of the squad?, a 3rd striker is a must

  30. Tommmmo92

    None of these players are leaving Saudi. There reason for going there is the finances, and the tax-free status of their salaries when/if they stay in Suadi for 2 years.

    Not a single journalist has had a big enough brain to realise leaving 6 months forfeits tax-free Saudi earnings, and flies in the face of the reason they all went there in the summer.

  33. Nicholas Sinclair

    This vid will be like 'a red rag to a bull' to certain (online) elements after this past week 😏;and as a NUFC fan,I am all for it ! 😂

  34. Emil Stenersen

    Yes please and thank you, Laport, Neves and Mitrovic ❤️❤️ Holy it would be niiiiiice ❤️❤️ Imagine Isak and Mitro on top, every club would shake in there pants 💪💪

  35. Sean Spokes Scaffolding Specialist

    What needs to be remembered is who gets dropped from the 26 man squad, obviously we can take Tonali out of that equation but to keep the squad buoyant and happy we can't be bringing that many loan players in over January…

  38. Martin Boddy

    Laporte couldn't sign for Newcastle I don't think because you can't play for 3 clubs in one season….he came on as a sub in Man Citys first game

  39. Mark Routledge

    Pardon my lack of knowledge, but what happens if NUFC take players on loan from Saudi in relation to their wages. If a player is getting 300k per week in Saudi, will they still get that on loan at NUFC & will NUFC pay it all. Surely they will not come to the premiership for less money & if that's the case, are the suggested players worth huge amounts to NUFC. Also, how will the contracted players already at NUFC react to being paid way less that a loan player?

  41. jordizee

    For me youre speaking pure jibba jabba.
    A) why would any of these players want to come to play for Newcastle in a cold winter?
    B) maybe their managers dont want them to come and are important for their team?
    C) maybe they are loving life and them and their families are settled?
    Its not as if they're coming for extra money?

