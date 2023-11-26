MATCH CAM 🎥 Newcastle United 4 Chelsea 1 | Premier League Highlights

Exclusive behind-the-scenes footage from our comfortable 4-1 victory over Chelsea at St. James’ Park. You won’t want to miss this one!
Murphy is class man, so much positivity and had a different bit of banter with everyone that came past. Every team needs a Jacob Murphy
Amanda at the end is everything 🖤🤍
You cld see the players celebrating Miley for the wonderful assist. The togetherness and passion in the team is a marvel! Very well done Eddie
Did you see how many injured and unavailable players were in that corridor
a huge happy birthday to Eddie Howe on Wednesday.he has brought his team so far
07:25 Not the best time for me to be on the NUFC matchcam when I've just had surgery on my mouth and looking like I'd just done 10 rounds with Mike Tyson.
This made my balls tingle
HOWAY THE LADS 🏴🏳️🏴🏳️
Wow!What a result with a huge injury list and the lads to out there and smash chelsea!up the toon!!NUFC🔛🔝
Looks to me like he dived to get the free kick that resulted in goal
Fred Again rightfully being played YET again 😍🤣
Love how the injured players all go to support the boys on a match day! The togetherness is second to none. Never seen a togetherness like this.🙏🏼👍🏼🖤🤍🖤🤍🖤🤍🖤🤍
Look at all the players out with injuries, still turning up to the match & there to shake the hands of all their fellow winning team members at the end. That’s the magical team spirit at nufc 🖤🤍
Injured players giving their support 👏👏👏 love dem jackets
It never gets old… beautiful the whole lot of them ❤
Loved that Miggy put his jacket around the mascots shoulders ❤
The number of times I've thought I couldn't love Jacob The Juice Murphy more, to then get proved wrong is getting ridiculous.
Canny video as always👍
Always good to beat the Hairdressers👍✊🤘💪👏😎😁
Miggy giving his jacket to the mascot girl and then him freezing haha, absolute gent.
Isak having a kick about with the mascots again. Always have time for them. Isak is mental in his celebrations, be it with the fans or his team mates, absolutely handled both Miley and Jamal haha. Love his passion.
Big Joe is intimidating alright. Him and Bruno celebrating always a delight to see.
Great to see everyone in the dressing room – sad for Sandro but I hope he at least attended the match in the stands. Important win and onto the next one. Toon toon!
The pass from Miley was unreal
Schar is up there mind, with the very best we’ve had at centre back.
Love these match cam videos.
The Anthony Gordon goal was class to see the passing out from the back. I made it twelve passes and a great finish from Gordon.
Ha ha, Murphy's personal high-fives n handshakes with Miggy & Gordon are class. Love the positivity he brings to the squad, even while injured.