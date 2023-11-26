Newcastle United 4 Chelsea 1 | EXTENDED Premier League Highlights



The best of the action from our emphatic 4-1 victory over Chelsea at St. James’ Park!

38 comentarios en “Newcastle United 4 Chelsea 1 | EXTENDED Premier League Highlights

  10. Mutlaq of

    Bravo and congratulations to me, Newcastle United. Congratulations on a well-deserved victory from the fans of Al-Hilal Saudi Club from,,🇸🇦👍

  15. John Wilson

    Newcastle trash a team that isn't in the Top 10 and have been woeful for more than a calendar year, and everyone acts like they're world-beaters. Calm down. Chelsea lose to teams like Brentford and West Ham. Good game, but nothing to brag about.

  18. Daniel Shakirowski

    New Castle . se vraca na tronu Evropskog fudbala !!!
    Malo ko moze primetiti ko nije igrao na Stadionu NEW CASTLE . teren ide uzbrdo da je tesko igracu kada treba da se vrati !!!

  25. King Arthur

    Commentator should of gone to spec savers. Invest in binoculars man. Lascelles goal credited to isak….goal keeper great save when it was crossbar….then jolintons header u think its off his shoulder or arm? Terrible commentating tbh. Either hes been drinking b4 match or he needs ibinoculars going forward.

  31. Baron Castus Forbes

    Hats off to Newcastle, very good performance!
    It's just not working for Chelsea, isn't it? Like Man United, they've got good individual players, like Enzo, Nkunku, Mudryk, but they're just not working as a team.

Los comentarios están cerrados.