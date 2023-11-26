Newcastle United 4 Chelsea 1 | EXTENDED Premier League Highlights





The best of the action from our emphatic 4-1 victory over Chelsea at St. James’ Park!

For more from Newcastle United:

Twitter 👉

Facebook 👉

Instagram 👉

TikTok 👉

Website 👉



Tu tienda especializada de Camisetas de fútbol retro y vintage. Compra Camisetas de fútbol antiguas, replicas auténticas. Moda clásica.