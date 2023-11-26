Newcastle United 4 Chelsea 1 | EXTENDED Premier League Highlights

The best of the action from our emphatic 4-1 victory over Chelsea at St. James’ Park!
Nothing to brag about, you beat a mid table team so relax
🎉haha
Joelinton’s celebration is what our club is all about, the passion in his eyes!
Joss
My oh my! What's cucurella doing in the build up to the first goal😢
imagine southgate HAS NOT asked gordon to join the england squad… poor poor management
Isak is ma boy 🇪🇷🇪🇷🇪🇷🇪🇷🇪🇷🇪🇷
Chelsea belum menang2 juga po😂😂😂
Chelsea looks like they are sleeping are smtg
Bravo and congratulations to me, Newcastle United. Congratulations on a well-deserved victory from the fans of Al-Hilal Saudi Club from,,🇸🇦👍
This team will win a trophy soon, keep persevering!!!💪💪
Christ these commentators are blind.
No repetition for opponent goal
Тьягу пора на пенсию..😢
Newcastle trash a team that isn't in the Top 10 and have been woeful for more than a calendar year, and everyone acts like they're world-beaters. Calm down. Chelsea lose to teams like Brentford and West Ham. Good game, but nothing to brag about.
Nice
This is crazy for Chelsea
New Castle . se vraca na tronu Evropskog fudbala !!!
Malo ko moze primetiti ko nije igrao na Stadionu NEW CASTLE . teren ide uzbrdo da je tesko igracu kada treba da se vrati !!!
Tiago silva di bayar untuk pengaturan score kayanya 😂
Commentator was fumbling hard
Newcastle are actually united.
Look at that run from Gordon that led to the last goal, very brilliant.
why always lose, have to change internal management, I don't like Chelsea anymore😂
next year chelsea bring eddie to stamfordbridge.. and then eddie fail too and get fired 😁🤣
Gordon apotek tutup !
Commentator should of gone to spec savers. Invest in binoculars man. Lascelles goal credited to isak….goal keeper great save when it was crossbar….then jolintons header u think its off his shoulder or arm? Terrible commentating tbh. Either hes been drinking b4 match or he needs ibinoculars going forward.
T Silva sudah tua dan uzur kakinya sering sleep
Commentators drinking on the job or something 😂
Young Kippa reacting to the Newcastle game here: https://youtube.com/shorts/tSAoY_v1_x0?si=CKmObIAkmKfjj4zh
I don't no why am laughing 😅😅
Un saludo desde Costa Rica 🇨🇷, de un seguidor con más de 30 años de ser fiel a la distancia.
Hats off to Newcastle, very good performance!
It's just not working for Chelsea, isn't it? Like Man United, they've got good individual players, like Enzo, Nkunku, Mudryk, but they're just not working as a team.
ahahah lucu ini. siap2 masuk konten suara chinnoll. auto d buly abis
Thiago Silva. was this game his ending?
Chelsea went to newcastle 4-1 reason😂
Gordon is a world-class winger
What's happened chelsea.too weak.
Newcastke wrecking every london side so far
Kaciw tim gua hari ini