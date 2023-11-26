Newcastle United 4 Chelsea 1 | Premier League Highlights



The best of the action from our 4-1 win over Chelsea in the Premier League.

For more from Newcastle United:

Twitter 👉
Facebook 👉
Instagram 👉
TikTok 👉
Website 👉

Puedes comprar todas las camisetas oficiales de fútbol en futbolmania, la tienda de las mejores Camisetas de fútbol – Devolución gratis.

29 comentarios en “Newcastle United 4 Chelsea 1 | Premier League Highlights

  13. Hunter da ice man uys

    This is from a man utd fans point of view im am impressed and proud of newcastle they went from a relegetion and mid table club to now destroying teams youve got my respect❤

  16. Danny Kit

    Chelsea backline was a joke. And, what was Sanzhez thinking, staying on his line as Joelinton come running? He should rush out to close down the angle 😂😂😂

  27. S.Quillon Harrison

    Newcastle United are on fire, and with a crippling injury list and a stretched squad. They are playing wonderful, simple football which is a joy to watch. I wish u all best, from a Man U fan. P.S. it is another example of what can be achieved when a club is properly run.

Los comentarios están cerrados.