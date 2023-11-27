Dean Saunders reveals he would join Newcastle over any club right now! 😍😲

Dean Saunders joined Natalie Sawyer on breakfast where they discussed Newcastle’s big win over Chelsea.
Saunders come out with some corkers!
But hasnt that always been the case with Newcastle? Hasn't St James' always been a thouh place to go to? Havent the crowd always been up for a game and everyone in a shirt?
So what has changed? Ahh yeah ofc, the owners, the oil is in so of course Dean would join them now. Go get that paycheck.
You’ll choose Newcastle? Mate they are not even guaranteed champion league football.
Arsenal and Liverpool are the team to be mate
It's pretty cold where i'm and because of that I would probably choose Las Palmas. Could do with some sun.
If I was a football player I would join Arsenal not Newcastle. They are a flash in a pan team with no self control. Self control wins in the end congratulations on a win. Arsenal are top of the table mate and your team cheated them lol
Southgate will leave england when we dont win euro 2024,and thats when eddie howe will become rhe next manager of england.
They’ve been good, but come on – they haven’t overspent and they’re doing it the right way? They spent £450m in 18 months. Isak cost £70m, more than Newcastle would’ve been able to spend before. Howe’s done a good job, but don’t do the Saudi sportswashing for them.
They said nobody would want to come to Newcastle.. Even after the take over. Humble Pie 😊
However on his sabbatical, studied under Simeoni at athletico Madrid. There is a ceiling to that style as confirmed by the performances at Ath Madrid. But there’s this English manager bias working here for Howe.
Toon army will rule football for decades till the world ends!!!!
a horse disagree with you deano
Dean is spot on. I’m probably late to the comments because most people are morons but how many people say obviously Man City is the team to go to. Well I’ll just counteract that boring argument, why go to a team who’s won everything? They can’t really go any higher. Players smart enough and have the right work ethic to join Newcastle, will be club legends. Something people don’t seem to care about now.
As good as the media say they are, they are below united and we have been shocking so far. And these media clowns talking about ETH getting sacked🤷♂️
The level of salt in these comments 😂 chin up
Dean Saunders hates Aston Villa with pure passionate hatred. 5 more points than the barcodes and he's waffling pure 💩
Sportswash FC😂
I love this narrative. Eddie Howe is an English manager. Poor run of results, lots of injuries = he doing a great job. Erik Ten Hag is a foreign manager. Poor run of results earlier in the season, lots MORE injuries = he’s a disgrace. Poor Sancho, poor Maguire. Ten Hag is abysmal. Media bias is a joke.
Sign up for the blood money. Like most football managers', Dean Saunders has no morals whatsoever.
What we love about Joelinton is that he may not be the most skillful but has an extremely high work rate. Perfect player for Eddie Howe's high press style.
I really enjoy watching Newplastic's brand of sportswashbuckling shithousery football, it's really clunky and functional.