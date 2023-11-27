Newcastle 4-1 Chelsea | HIGHLIGHTS | Premier League 2023/24

Matchday 13 – Highlights from Chelsea’s 4-1 Premier League defeat against Newcastle United at St. James’ Park. Chelsea goal from Raheem Sterling (23′ – 0:20) and Reece James was sent off for a second bookable offence (73′).
Penyakit chelsea ada di shancez & cucurela
When is the new goal keeper starting .. Sanchez needs a good competition
Boom what did I say lol
Chelsea just gives stress to it's fans poor Perfomance
The formation that could work with 5 man defence and 5 man attack for Chelsea, this would be fun to watch, and Nkunku as striker when fit
Mudryk Broja
Sterling Palmer
Gallagher
Enzo Caicedo
Colwill——Silva——James
Sanchez
Why did we let kepa leave
Sterling got to go. Jackson got to go.
Jumlah pemain belakang dan pemain depan Newcastle lebih banyak penyerang Newcastle. Sungguh aneh.. Sebenarnya hilang kemana pemain belakang kita apakah mereka kabur… Totol banget…
Enzo Fernandes is overated,I can't believe Chelsea sold Mateo kovacic,loftus cheek,only to replace them with overated ,overpriced players,
Jackson outttt
Pochettino isn’t the man for Chelsea all those players and we are 10th potter was getting wayyy more abuse for similar results
We are nowhere near the top4, and we've to forget about. What kind of silly team is this??? Poor, pathetic
our defence man…
Wkwk
Chelsea are who everyone thinks Manchester united is
I'm just speechless
Thiago Silva is old, it's important to have experience at the back but he has to be rested sometimes looking at the intensity of the PL. He has played all our pl games this season if I'm not mistaking and it's not good for him and the team as well. Such games with high intensity, i think you need your young CB's to match the young attacking threats of the Newcastle team.
Also, I think petrovic should be given a chance in goal.
Poch has never given him a chance even in league cup games against 2nd and 3rd tier teams which is not proper.
I think that guy is good and can give Sanchez a healthy competition.
😢😢😢😢😢😢😢😢😢
The Russian curse continues against the Blues.
Remember when Tuchel was plotting to get Anthony Gordon for 40 mill from Everton to replace Mount and yal lost it?? Guy literally turned Benoit and Thiago Silva into children
Jackson is a joke😂 he is not chels level player.
You deserve this weekly humbling – from every HUMANE fan
Can’t recognize the club I grew up supporting 😢anymore.Chelsea is simply just a development club now that’s what the project of boehly is all about.
A very lackluster performance from all the players and pls Enzo needs to be doing more.
Chelsea commentator saying saying it’s too easy to concede this goals in second half yeahh when you don’t play others will score for fun against you ok
this was a big let down by all Chelsea players ok
Newcastle United didn’t have enough players available for Chelsea game and still thrashed Chelsea 4-1 ok
You can lose a game 2-1 or 3-2 but not like that 4-1 against a Team that half of their squad are out injured ok
Chelsea players have no pride in them and there is no leader in that Team ok James getting red card ( Captain of Chelsea ) I don’t think he is that good enough to be Chelsea Captain ok
Everytime after international break, Chelsea loses
Chelsea, you are a team without soul, without vision, without ideas, without leaders in the team, without a coach, how sad.
Semangat sayang
Disappointment yesterday😢