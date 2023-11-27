TOON IN TRAINING | Champions League | Preparing for Paris Saint-Germain

Newcastle United players train at the Parc des Princes ahead of Tuesday evening’s UEFA Champions League clash against Paris Saint-Germain.
So proud of wor lads – enjoy the ride & savour these moments. It’s so exciting man! 🖤🤍
So Longstaff is out? That means Miley will start? What an unbelievable moment for the lad. 17 years of age and playing at Parc de Princes. He’ll never forget that.
Great to see EH laughing with the staff and players. All look relaxed……. that’s a good sign. We can do it…… 👍👍👍
6 minutes in, Lewis Miley slides the ball through for Gordon running from the left- defender takes him out and gets the red. 1-3 Newcastle.
… I can dream can't I?
Just so good to see the lads enjoying themselves and loving where they are. HOWAY THE LADS SHOW EM WHAT YOUR’RE MADE OF AGAIN, LETS FACE IT THE FRENCH LEAGUE INSN’T THE PREMIER LEAGUE, SECOND RATE REALLY.
WIN LOSE OR TIE
NEWCASTLE UNITED TIL I DIE🏁
A. Isak and Gordon got their work cut out for them mañana . But NOTHING IS IMPOSSIBLE
ça va être un match exceptionnel !
I just hope we win this game …As a manchester united fan i just want the english teams to qualify
HWTFL!!!
Howay the lads ⚫️⚪️
Hopefully no one got injurec.
Wow You lot have come a long way
Good luck from a forest fan
Don’t need to train on the pitch…apparently
Miggy owned it…😎
do NOT wear that ugly green kit i’m begging
please for the love of God dont wear the green kit
All smiles so the mentality is good. Good luck, lads. Do your best whatever happens.
go on lads do them
Dead proud of the lads! Let's show them what we can do!
🏁🏁🏁🏁🏁🏁🏁🏁🏁🏁🏁🏁🏁🏁🏁🏁🏁🏁🏁🏁🏁🏁🏁🏁
Is that young Jamie Miley training with them around the 05:20 mark?
I was waiting for the 'Your outta here" shout 😂
27 nil half time to the Toon , Eddie How hat trick , Come on the f'ing TOON 😁
Yes lads come on newcastle and enjoy the experience
Can you put a live show
Judging from this looks like we’re going for the circular 11 with Mbappe in the middle and us just passing it around him for 90 mins
Could of done with maxi and shelvey at this moment in time with the injuries the geordies have got..
Magic Miley masterclass HWTL 🖤🤍
This is probably the biggest game of my life! HOWAY THE LADS ⚫ ⚪
What a team m a Jordanian fan come on toon
Great options off the bench for us like. Dubravka up front, Loris Karius on the right wing? 😂
I Went2 Inter Milan And Barcelona Away Under Sir Bobby Robson's Newcastle United Space-Cadets…
…Howay The Toon Army…
Welcome in This Beautiful Stadium 😅😅🤩🤩 See You Tomorrow 👀👋
HOWAY THE LADS!!!!