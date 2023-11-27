TOON IN TRAINING | Champions League | Preparing for Paris Saint-Germain



Newcastle United players train at the Parc des Princes ahead of Tuesday evening’s UEFA Champions League clash against Paris Saint-Germain.

38 comentarios en “TOON IN TRAINING | Champions League | Preparing for Paris Saint-Germain

  2. Raf 7

    So Longstaff is out? That means Miley will start? What an unbelievable moment for the lad. 17 years of age and playing at Parc de Princes. He’ll never forget that.

  3. geoff burlinson

    Great to see EH laughing with the staff and players. All look relaxed……. that’s a good sign. We can do it…… 👍👍👍

  4. OnceIWasYou

    6 minutes in, Lewis Miley slides the ball through for Gordon running from the left- defender takes him out and gets the red. 1-3 Newcastle.

    … I can dream can't I?

  5. brian upton

    Just so good to see the lads enjoying themselves and loving where they are. HOWAY THE LADS SHOW EM WHAT YOUR’RE MADE OF AGAIN, LETS FACE IT THE FRENCH LEAGUE INSN’T THE PREMIER LEAGUE, SECOND RATE REALLY.

  6. 777ΕΛΛΑΔΑ

    WIN LOSE OR TIE
    NEWCASTLE UNITED TIL I DIE🏁
    A. Isak and Gordon got their work cut out for them mañana . But NOTHING IS IMPOSSIBLE

  26. Matty

    Judging from this looks like we’re going for the circular 11 with Mbappe in the middle and us just passing it around him for 90 mins

  37. Ruth Jennings

    I find your videos very interesting and funny. I hope you continue to make great material like this for a long time💖💖

