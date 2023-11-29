UEFA SUGGEST BLUNDER as VAR is DROPPED. While French media give Miley 4/10 & Livramento 5/10…

Keith Downie is back at Parc de Princes this morning to discuss UEFA dropping last night’s VAR for tonight’s Champions League match.
While Newcastle players are given very low rating by French media!
We also see Christmas trees & gifts arriving at the home of PSG.
Some may say the Christmas present arrived last night…
Doesn’t give us the three points we deserved to take home though does it, CORRUPTION it’s that simple
I am not fully up to date with the rules. I am a fan of 72 years of age. This spell of success should not be lost by off field errors. How can Eddie coach for these idiotic errors? The cost for the club is enormous. Now when you say it happens, yes on field in flowing action, I accept, it is more than possible to make a mistake. Yet VAR can revue several times, they are chosen experts. They are not under time constraints. They are treated as factual witnesses. So when an enormous error comes along, what redress is there ?? Clearly everybody is human and can make mistakes. I say, the high ups, like UEFA must have the power to overrule mistakes, restoring the fairness that one would expect. They can not pretend this did not happen and stay silent. If there is justice they should be able to admit their staff failed. They should be able to wipe away the consequences and cancel the penalty. They should be liable. They put in place the VAR team, they approved them … they should man up.
Keith no need to understand it!!that was never ever a penalty ffs,why have they dropped the guy from var
No coincidence that the President of PSG Nasser Al-Khelaifi is on UEFA's executive commitee and was watching the match sitting next to another member of UEFA….8 mins of extra time, from where? Dubious penalty decison?
Anyone else think phonecalls where made during the game…..or am I being cynical?
I'll TELL YOU THE REASON, CORRUPT, UEFA WANT THE ELITE CLUBS TO GO THROUGH,.
Fck french media 😏👍should of been miley 17 keeps million quid a week mbappe at bay
The beautiful game is ruined becaus3 of VAR its broken and should be scraped u till its working right.
Hi Keith…. conspiracy theory…what conspiracy theory 🤔
I know that they gave PSG a penalty for the same reason Ukraine didn't get one against Italy!!! Corruption!!!!
Compare Eddie Howe's reaction to Mikel Arteta's reaction
Terrible journalist
So proud of all the lads last night, they were immense. It’s always difficult to get the decisions away from home in Europe, the experience gained from nights like this will do wonders for the players, they’ve more than held their own against a European giant. 5-2 agg over two legs is impressive, I hope the boys realise this… our time will come soon ⚫️⚪️
Newcastle got robed !
We have to live with the decision, we're not arsenal fans
Do 'French' footballers know how to keep the ball from smashing floodlights?
This ref is supposed to be the best in the world. And he caves in under pressure from players and the home fans. What on earth was Tino supposed to have done? It was impossible for him to move his arm. And the ratings given from the French media is laughable.
And yet again. A mistake by VAR. This was supposed to have brought in to help the football. Lately it's just been spoiling games. The lads put a shift and a half in lastnight and they left absolutely everything on that pitch.
This was robbery.
Newcastle United was under pressure for 70 minutes when the ball was controlled by PSG, after winning 1:0, no matter how strong the team was, if they were bombarded throughout the match, in the end there was a player who made a mistake / hand ball (although some say it wasn't a hand ball because it hit the chest first, then the hand ).
Whatever the term, it is clear that the Newcastle United team is the weakest team among the 4 teams in this group, they have to buy 2 more attackers at Isak's level, and if they can advance to the knockout round, that would be a miracle, what is clear is that they have to buy 2 more attackers, this team really sucks, except for Isak, including the trainer sucks. ..
It was hand ball- move on
They changing the science/ rules everytime nufc play ,they blatantly cheated no matter what excuses are used
Nice watch Keith 😂
Blatant cheating!!!
Ref never shown frontal view… Which showed chest first…
Hi it from the ref… Disgusting… Cheating!!
How could Tino get a 5 and Dembelé get a 6?! Tino won the ball so much off Dembelé that he stopped even trying to go near Livramento!
They was flicking the ball upto the players trying to get penalties they want to be ashamed never right replays mean nothing what about Louis miley off his leg onto arm that went against them cmon the TOON
In that group to take 4 points from PSG fixtures and not be sitting pretty show's you don't look at this game for a reason of maybe and a big maybe of getting kOed
Well done Keith, another excellent commentary & analysis, that helps explain perhaps why the Ref ‘changed his mind’ because the change had not been implemented. Hopefully the Spokesperson from UEFA can come out and explain more! Have a good journey Home, regards
Get over it. Look at pens in United Copenhagen game and Liverpool denied goal for handball 3 plays before the goal. It was a pen following uefa pens given this season so consistent which is good however the crime was 8min of injury time in a game where only 1club used subs and uefa average is 4min this season
It just hurts still so give it a week and you'll see how it is