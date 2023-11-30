Jamie Carragher FURIOUS with handball rule after Newcastle draw! | UCL Today | CBS Sports Golazo

Our rules expert Christina Unkel explains why PSG were awarded a penalty against Newcastle, a rule that Jamie Carragher is left furious by. 🍿
This is why women should never interfere with men's football.
If the hand blocks the ball going into the net by an outfield player, Then all the direction of ball, how far the arm is from the body etc shouldn’t matter. All that should matter is a goal was stopped by a hand and so it’s a penalty. For everything else like the balls going up in the air but touches a hand on the way, then the circumstances should be looked out like was he holding his arm out or did it deflect of another body part first etc etc
It's remarkable to see how so many people in charge of interpreting rules and laws lack basic logic and reasoning skills. Once that left arm is out_, blah blah, _the penalty is the correct recommendation is outrageously poor reasoning by the expert here! If "once the arm is out" is all you needed then the rules WOULD HAVE SAID IF THE ARM IS OUT instead of saying if the arm is in an unnatural position . The very fact that the rule leaves it to the judgement of the referees makes the once the arm is out line of reasoning an incorrect interpretation! All you need to do to recognize the flaw in that interpretation is to imagine the impracticality of it requiring the defenders to run around near the penalty box like clowns with their arms tied to their bodies at all times – unappealing to watch unless you've got a thing for finding out new ways in which players can get injured.
It’s funny how when VAR was introduced there are much more mistakes being made than before VAR
No one’s even talking about psg hand balling it when isac was 1v1 with the defender or the fact they added 8 minutes for nothing
The referee should never be allowed to officiate any top tier game from now on in any league.
The way football is going I wouldn’t be surprised before long if fans stop watching games and me personally think we should stop because we all sit here with these blatant wrong decisions acting like football isn’t corrupt and it’s just mistake after mistake. It’s blatant corruption!!
It happens that often that you can’t even deny it anymore it’s every week!!
Every week!
Every single week and it’s been going on for months and months so let’s stop pretending that these refs don’t know what they are doing.
We should hear what’s been said every single time from now on when the ref speaks to var.
Next week we will make more excuses for the refs and var cos we are just thick! Simple as that!
The ref decided it was a penalty…move on. Newcastle got given a free win over Arsenal due to the refs decision. Now its their turn to suck it up and move on
Didn’t you want them punished CARRAGHER .
The same handball was given against Real Madrid in their first UCL match against Napoli.
I hope Christina doesn’t get paid to give her opinion because she’s wasting everyone’s time.
Rules expert who doesnt know the rule hahaha clueless
Why some septic talking about football
I wonder if the Newcastle fan who repeatedly called Arteta a “little b*tch” several times to my face is whining now. I am an Arsenal fan who mistakenly entered a bar that hosts Newcastle games here in the US while wearing an Arsenal hat. This was the week after we lost to them. I have to say, I was not impressed with the level of class.
I feel bad for Christina. They always bring her on when it’s a decision that might technically follow some rule but generally seems not to
The booth jinxed us from about the 75th on anyhooo.. then this happens and theyre basically campaigning that we got a bad call…
Objectively, not a penalty. There's no subjectivity in saying that the player is in a natural running motion and the ball is deflected off his body into his arm. PSG robbing with that Qatar money 💰💰💰
We need to be lawyers now to watch football
Watch it in real time. Not slow motion. This isn't a call at home plate. Use some finesse you're paid enough. You want watch players flipping the ball at players arms and shouting handball? I'll find something else to watch. Cheaters.
So she came on to defend regualtion and in the end just gave us a load of WAFFLE
So many people who didnt watch the video and just respond to the title with their feeeeelings 🥴🥴
Not on the refs……. But less than 24 hours later they are suspended from reffing…… sounds like maybe your misinterpreting the rules
The problem with her analysis is that it doesn't reflect the actual wording of Law 12.
Law 12 says this: "A player is considered to have made their body unnaturally bigger when the position of their hand/arm is not a consequence of, or justifiable by, the player’s body movement for that specific situation"
His arm is quite clearly in a natural position for someone running and turning, and therefore not in a position because he is trying to artificially expand his frame.
The rules could definitely do with some clarification and refinement, for sure, but only an idiot would interpret Livramento's arm as being in an unnatural position for someone running and turning, so it shouldn't have been a handball anyway even under the current rules
Now because of your false complaining about this good call for var and the referee, by the way, it was penalty. Today the game has changed forever, 3 almost clear penalties for handball were refuted. Football in less than 10 years will be named: HANDFOOTBALL.
How dare you to penalize the prince!
how irritating is she?
Dembele stares at him and pops up the softest ball up to his body to hopefully fish out a handball, and it worked. Such a pathetic call
get women out of of mens football
Surprise surprise, the same person wno calls it SoCcEr thinks this is a penalty…
It's a pen, he was supposed to keep his arms behind his back like the elite defenders do. Just analyze Ramos' games for Madrid few years ago on UCL nights.
It is a penalty just like gordon goal against Arsenal was a goal respect the referees 😂😂😂
Same old same old, referees do all they can to create a outcome that suits them and the tv sponsors. Var has made this a lot easier to do. It’s like it’s Going down the route of match fixing scandals because I’m sorry but professionals at the highest level can’t be this bad this consistently without someone getting paid.