Newcastle handball controversy EXPLAINED! | 'A deflection should not be a handball'





SUBSCRIBE ►

The controversy surrounding the handball decision in Newcastle’s Champions League draw to PSG continues after UEFA football board’s recommendation from April stating a deflection onto a player’s hand should not be an offence, was overlooked. #football

►TWITTER:

►FACEBOOK:

►WEBSITE:

MORE FROM SKY SPORTS ON YOUTUBE:

►SKY SPORTS PREMIER LEAGUE:

►SKY SPORTS FOOTBALL:

►SKY SPORTS BOXING:

►SKY SPORTS CRICKET:

►SOCCER AM:

►SKY SPORTS F1:

►SKY SPORTS:

►SKY SPORTS GOLF:



Puedes comprar todas las camisetas oficiales de fútbol en futbolmania, la tienda de las mejores Camisetas de fútbol – Devolución gratis.