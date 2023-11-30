Newcastle handball controversy EXPLAINED! | 'A deflection should not be a handball'



The controversy surrounding the handball decision in Newcastle’s Champions League draw to PSG continues after UEFA football board’s recommendation from April stating a deflection onto a player’s hand should not be an offence, was overlooked. #football

24 comentarios en “Newcastle handball controversy EXPLAINED! | 'A deflection should not be a handball'

  2. @ozzy6162

    Tino's arm WAS in a natural position. The worst decision I've seen for some time & I can't help thinking it was a little too convenient for PSG in the last minute of added time.

  6. @soulcrewblue8629

    How the f***k did they determine his body/arms were in an unnatural position? He's running, who runs with their arms by their side , that's unnatural.

  7. @davidt3956

    The VAR official is being punished when it was a top ref who was supposed to be in control. It was the guy on the field who had to make the decision, the VAR only pointed out a potential change.

  8. @britishfish4133

    var should be for offsides and over the line goal line tech nothing else there trying to destroy the game the woke numptys

  12. @misaelcamacho4503

    Oh well, sucks but it is what it is🥱. In the end everyone wants to win and will complain about anything. Keep it moving 🥱

  14. @colincolin5696

    There is no set rules anymore. How can things be given and then the next game not be given. It started in the prem but now embarrassing decisions like these are happening in the ucl… stop this shite. What happened to football??

  15. @MisterRandomiser

    It happened to Lisandro Martinez hit his leg then his arm then it was still a pen when it clearly wasn't. So your seeing what MU went through awhile back

  16. @user-lr3wi8oz9e

    Where was all the outrage when Manchester United played Real Sociedad last season and Martinez was ruled to have hand balled it giving them a penalty and Martinez a red?? Oh but it was United right??

  17. @_A7X

    It's not a penalty?? And who's saying it??
    Becuz i could swear a minute ago, their Manager said in an interview "they should leave it for the refs to do Their job"
    Cry pacific ocean nobody will hear ya.. Acting as if they could have even reach r16
    Overrated team, they are toothless without their Nuthatches squirky fans

  18. @EugeneNgosa-xt9ou

    Newcastle vs Arsenal, was that a foul on Gabriel? Did the ball go out of play? Was it offside?
    Answer : inconclusive evidence 😂😂😂😂

  20. @opinionatedglaswegianO.G

    There shouldnt be differences in the way different associations interperate var rules , thats a guise for cheating .

  24. @jakwadd

    Surely they have to not only consider the actual rules, but also the context of the handball. You can see in the video etc he makes no attempt to use his arm to gain an advantage, he’s running back and it happened to hit his arm as he was almost full stride meaning he couldn’t even move his arm much if he wanted to not only due to the pace of the ball and the deflection, but the way human beings actually run and move. Abysmal decision!

