Newcastle handball controversy EXPLAINED! | 'A deflection should not be a handball'

The controversy surrounding the handball decision in Newcastle’s Champions League draw to PSG continues after UEFA football board’s recommendation from April stating a deflection onto a player’s hand should not be an offence, was overlooked. #football
Var. More mistakes than a ref done before it started 👍🤔
Tino's arm WAS in a natural position. The worst decision I've seen for some time & I can't help thinking it was a little too convenient for PSG in the last minute of added time.
its only a game with a ball.
Ain't karma a bitch
The world cup final referee hmm😐😐
How the f***k did they determine his body/arms were in an unnatural position? He's running, who runs with their arms by their side , that's unnatural.
The VAR official is being punished when it was a top ref who was supposed to be in control. It was the guy on the field who had to make the decision, the VAR only pointed out a potential change.
var should be for offsides and over the line goal line tech nothing else there trying to destroy the game the woke numptys
As a toon fan we’re over it. Move on.
Dear Newcastle fans. Just accept the decision and respect the referee. From an Arsenal fan.
Rule to goal out. Replay the last 1 minute after that fake pen.
Oh well, sucks but it is what it is🥱. In the end everyone wants to win and will complain about anything. Keep it moving 🥱
1:43 Lets ask the biggest cheat of them all
There is no set rules anymore. How can things be given and then the next game not be given. It started in the prem but now embarrassing decisions like these are happening in the ucl… stop this shite. What happened to football??
It happened to Lisandro Martinez hit his leg then his arm then it was still a pen when it clearly wasn't. So your seeing what MU went through awhile back
Where was all the outrage when Manchester United played Real Sociedad last season and Martinez was ruled to have hand balled it giving them a penalty and Martinez a red?? Oh but it was United right??
It's not a penalty?? And who's saying it??
Becuz i could swear a minute ago, their Manager said in an interview "they should leave it for the refs to do Their job"
Cry pacific ocean nobody will hear ya.. Acting as if they could have even reach r16
Overrated team, they are toothless without their Nuthatches squirky fans
Newcastle vs Arsenal, was that a foul on Gabriel? Did the ball go out of play? Was it offside?
Answer : inconclusive evidence 😂😂😂😂
Welcome the the life of a celtic fan , f.t.var 🇮🇪👊
There shouldnt be differences in the way different associations interperate var rules , thats a guise for cheating .
its called match fixing lol. how much money / views would they miss out on if psg went out this early
Surely they have to not only consider the actual rules, but also the context of the handball. You can see in the video etc he makes no attempt to use his arm to gain an advantage, he’s running back and it happened to hit his arm as he was almost full stride meaning he couldn’t even move his arm much if he wanted to not only due to the pace of the ball and the deflection, but the way human beings actually run and move. Abysmal decision!