A One-Club City That Bleeds Black and White! | This is what it means to support Newcastle 🖤🤍



A One-Club City That Bleeds Black and White. This isn’t just football! This is what it means to support the Magpies.

28 comentarios en “A One-Club City That Bleeds Black and White! | This is what it means to support Newcastle 🖤🤍

  1. @leslieirvine1961

    A Spot On video, it totally encapsulated what NUFC and the TOON ARMY Are All About, 100%!! ⚽️Howay 🖤The 🩶Lads⚽️

  3. @nufcshady

    My first season as a fan was in 2010-11, with likes of Andy Carroll, Peter Lovenkrands, Hatem Ben Arfa , Tim Krul and having Chris Houghton for about half the season, until he got sacked, which then we had Alan Pardew as manager. I remember Pardew's first game against Liverpool at St James' We won 3-1 with Kevin Nolan, Joey Barton and Andy Carroll scoring for us. During my childhood, there were chinks of light, but now the future is now brighter than the sun.

  6. @davidkemp4212

    Me dad started supporting the Toon one hundred yesrs ago. I am there now with me son and grandson. 4 generations. What a club, what a heritage. Players, managers, and owners come and go. We are there for life. Devotion te wor beloved Toon is bred in.

  9. @valleyriver

    The only top flight club in the city and bordering areas, combined with a long history of trophies, rivalries, working class culture and legendary local players, only starts to explain why it’s so ingrained in us.

  10. @thegreathadoken6808

    "This is a mighty town built upon a solid ground, and everything they've tried so hard to kill…we will rebuild"

  19. @dv4manu

    Pure working class club, the Saudi ownership weapon of choice when they have to deal with minorities they don't like. Newcastle unrelated

  26. @ramwinter2622

    Newcastle Utd supporters had been through the mill in the 14.5 years of Mike Ashley’s ownership. It’s wonderful to see the city of Newcastle Upon Tyne buzzing again just like it was in the Keegan and Robson years in the 90s and 00s.

