A One-Club City That Bleeds Black and White! | This is what it means to support Newcastle 🖤🤍

A One-Club City That Bleeds Black and White. This isn’t just football! This is what it means to support the Magpies.
Our ‘This Is’ series will continue throughout the season for home teams. Keep your eyes peeled! 🍿
A Spot On video, it totally encapsulated what NUFC and the TOON ARMY Are All About, 100%!! ⚽️Howay 🖤The Lads⚽️
Anth Coulthard go on lad
My first season as a fan was in 2010-11, with likes of Andy Carroll, Peter Lovenkrands, Hatem Ben Arfa , Tim Krul and having Chris Houghton for about half the season, until he got sacked, which then we had Alan Pardew as manager. I remember Pardew's first game against Liverpool at St James' We won 3-1 with Kevin Nolan, Joey Barton and Andy Carroll scoring for us. During my childhood, there were chinks of light, but now the future is now brighter than the sun.
Newcastle forever
Slagged Man City off for years with their dirty oil money- should hear em now wtf goons 💙💙
Me dad started supporting the Toon one hundred yesrs ago. I am there now with me son and grandson. 4 generations. What a club, what a heritage. Players, managers, and owners come and go. We are there for life. Devotion te wor beloved Toon is bred in.
Saved from a relegation season by oil money. B-tec man city.
It bleeds Green too
The only top flight club in the city and bordering areas, combined with a long history of trophies, rivalries, working class culture and legendary local players, only starts to explain why it’s so ingrained in us.
"This is a mighty town built upon a solid ground, and everything they've tried so hard to kill…we will rebuild"
Now just a soulless husk of what it was. Quite sad, really.
they are no different to any others clubs fans. ALL fans are crazy about there clubs that go to games
Now owned by people who use Newcastle as a toy
🖤🤍🖤🤍🖤🤍🖤🤍
"Comes down to one thing, black and white" – Man wearing green t-shirt
A Saudi blood money funded factory 🤮
Not a real football club
Tooon Toooon ⚫⚪
This is the Europa League
Pure working class club, the Saudi ownership weapon of choice when they have to deal with minorities they don't like. Newcastle unrelated
Now they bleed green and white
Luv it man …
Made me tear up this. Wish my Dad, Uncles, and Granda were around to see it all. HWTL!
What a place no where Better
Very special club ❤
WE ARE UNITED ⚫⚪
Newcastle Utd supporters had been through the mill in the 14.5 years of Mike Ashley’s ownership. It’s wonderful to see the city of Newcastle Upon Tyne buzzing again just like it was in the Keegan and Robson years in the 90s and 00s.
Noice
Happy for their current run.