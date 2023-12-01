30 comentarios en “MATCH CAM 🎥 PSG 1 Newcastle United 1 | Behind the Scenes

  1. @DerekHanjari-we1hi

    Dear New castle here in Kenya we have exceptional and talented players that play for under 18 national team they are good for you

  2. @savage6131

    So proud of every one of them and I hope Tino doesn't let that affect him because it wasn't his fault he's been outstanding every time he's played.

  3. @jpoggio4067

    We were robbed, everyone knows it but it doesn’t stop me from feeling so proud of this group of players we have. We’ve beat PSG 5-2 on aggregate and we can still go through. 👏🏼👏🏼💪🏼🖤🤍🖤

  9. @Antacid420

    Newcastle United hoooowwwaaayyyy 🙌 This is the team we've deserved for a long time .I'm proud ,I've got hope but most of all Were entertained 🖤🤍🖤🤍🖤🤍🖤🤍🙏🍃

  17. @user-jw9lq5ib6g

    BloodMoney United… rottenRiyalsRentBoiz.. selling the club soul for rottenRiyals, paid by the sponsor, Sports Washing Galore & Unlimited…

  18. @phil5357

    Never particularly gave a toss either way about PSG before this season, but now, hope they lose every game they play.

    Arrogant, cocky, arsehole players. Awful fan base.

  25. @PABooom

    Dont care what anybody says, miggy must have a price tag of 50m minimum never stops running, scores goals, tracks back every single attack, has left backs in his pocket every game. Having said that only way VAR will work now is if mistakes are overturned after they are assesed after a game and the goal is taking away.

