PSG 1 Newcastle United 1 | UEFA Champions League Highlights

The best of the action from our 1-1 draw with PSG at the Parc des Princes.
For more from Newcastle United:
Twitter 👉
Facebook 👉
Instagram 👉
TikTok 👉
Website 👉
a mayor selección de Camisetas de fútbol baratas está en eBay ✓ Compra equipaciones de fútbol y más al mejor precio ✓ ¡Con opción de envío gratis
Ncd Not qualified 4 champion league
Love watching Newcastle in the champions league…good to have a different team too watch from prem…good luck boys…hope you go far if not win it lads☝🏾 from a hammer⚒️
As an Arsenal fan, this feels like a bit of Karma🤷🏾♂️
That was never a penalty. Daylight robbery
Junior oil gets robbed by snr oil 😂😂😅
That was never a pen was it ?
People in the u.s ,wearing psg jerseys disgust me. You don't see them wearing u.s jerseys or MLS.if it wouldn't been for the u.s ,there wouldn't even been a paris.
NUFC 1 vs 1 VAR
Newcastle United was under pressure for 70 minutes when the ball was controlled by PSG, after winning 1:0, no matter how strong the team was, if they were bombarded throughout the match, in the end there was a player who made a mistake / hand ball (although some say it wasn't a hand ball because it hit the chest first, then the hand ).
Whatever the term, it is clear that the Newcastle United team is the weakest team among the 4 teams in this group, they have to buy 2 more attackers at Isak's level, and if they can advance to the knockout round, that would be a miracle, what is clear is that they have to buy 2 more attackers, this team really sucks, except for Isak, including the trainer sucks. ..
Oil Derby. What a match!
90 minutes of hard hard work just to be robbed by the referee. Now we have to beat ac Milan to stay in Europe
Unlucky newcastle 🤍🖤
Guy wetin man u buy like this
Lads ❤
I cant decide which club to support but Newcastle is the closest one for me. The team the coach, the fans! Im really confused of the "handball" for Livramento but i guess football is about this.
I guess you guys now understood how Arsenal felt when our team was openly robbed at St. James the other day, right? 😂😂😂😂😂
This is just the start. Karma is a bomb. Congrats, PSG. You gave them a taste of their own luck. 😅😅😅😅😅
Newcastle almost have this game🎉
No entiendo la polémica. Claramente el balón toca con la mano
Awesome dribble from Livramento 😮
When you robbed arsenal you enjoyed it's tit for tat😂
👍
You guys are awesome. Representative from England, I root for Newcastle from Chelsea fans. 🔥🔥
Even with all our injuries, we can do this. I'm disappointed with the game, but soooo proud. You guys make me so proud to be a fan of the club.
Congrats Issac from Ethiopia🇪🇹
Mbappe is a beast.🔥
We have to win next game ❤🎉🎉😮😮
Sayang sekali kalian tak bisa menghancurkan PSG 🤦🏻♂️
😐️😐️
not a Pen. From a Man united fan.
See you guys this weekend…
Oh how the turn tables.
Arsenal fan
Outstanding performance well done everyone, Everyone is so so proud of Eddie and his Amazing Staff and our Magical Players, Thank you so much.
Well played lads.. unlucky. Var needs kicking out !
The VAR gods did it again. Hard luck guys. 😢😅
I thought you were absolutely brilliant but this is the UCL guys l. If you miss scoring opportunities, you get served. You were better than Killian Mbappe & his lot. At least you can still support Arsenal FC as your representative in the tournament in case you don't make it through.. up the Gunners
❤❤❤❤❤❤❤❤🎉🎉🎉🎉🎉😅😅😅😅😅😅
Probably a draw on purpose to keep MU subjective this weekend
psg were just lucky to get that goal we played amzaing till the end
Highway robbery at the end, also was contrary to UEFA's rules, but the fact that PSG/Mbappe needed it for the only point/goal against a half strength team shows just how great a job our lads did over the games.
Mbappe looked an average player over both games and PSG didn't look like they were champions of a big league.
Haway the lads.
Kemenangan magpies di curi PSG
robbed by psg
the RottenRiyalsRentBoiz couldn't win… they and their camel owners will continue to prostitute the beautiful game, unfortunately… BloodMoney United.. from the northern shores of Sunderland should be relegated.. accepting rottenRiyals to sell the club soul to their sponsor, Sports Washing Galore & Unlimited.. meeehh…
jugó Robinho?
Livramento and Trippier colossal performances